Sydney players gather for a chat before training at the SCG on September 20, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY key forward Sam Reid is facing a race against the clock to be fit in time for Saturday's Toyota AFL Grand Final after missing training on Tuesday morning, but he is not the only Swan who wasn't sighted at the SCG.

Young gun Justin McInerney was the other notable absentee from the hour-long session after hurting his foot in the preliminary final win over Collingwood on Sunday.

The 22-year-old had his workload managed on Tuesday morning but is expected to be on the track for Thursday's main training session.

McInerney was one of 10 players put up for Sydney's open media session on Monday and isn't considered in doubt for the decider at this stage, despite not appearing on Tuesday.

SCG goes wild as Swan cruises in after shocking Pie blunder Justin McInerney brilliantly reads the play to intercept the footy before strolling in for a massive finish

The Northern Knights product has become a permanent fixture in John Longmire's side in the past two seasons, playing 21 games in 2021 and 21 again this year.

Reid remains in serious doubt for the Grand Final after being substituted out of last weekend's game at half-time due to an adductor strain.

Scans on Monday revealed that the 30-year-old has suffered a low-grade adductor strain, but those results are yet to put a line through the veteran Swan.

It is understood that the club is more optimistic after the scans, but will wait until later in the week before putting Reid through a fitness test.

Sydney forward Sam Reid on the bench in the 2022 preliminary final against Collingwood. Picture: AFL Photos

The 2012 premiership player – Luke Parker is the only other player from the preliminary final who played in Sydney's last flag – has played the past 14 games after appearing only three times in the first 10 rounds.

If Reid is ruled out later in the week, young key-position duo Joel Amartey and Hayden McLean are two options the Swans will consider for the clash against Chris Scott's side.

McLean was included in the 26-man squad against the Magpies, but the 23-year-old hasn't played a senior game since round eight, falling out of favour after playing the first eight games of 2022.

Footy Feed: Bud returns serve, Cat's stunning rise, Pies' brutal cuts Sarah Olle and Josh Gabelich with the latest footy news

Amartey featured more recently in round 20, but has only played six times this year for a total of 13 senior appearances in the AFL.

Peter Ladhams would have been the next man up if he wasn't still serving a suspension for an incident involving Melbourne father-son recruit Taj Woewodin in the VFL late last month.

Lance Franklin completed a very light session after speaking to the media following the announcement on Monday night that he will continue his career in red and white in 2023.