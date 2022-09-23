Sam Reid at Sydney training at the MCG on Friday. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE'S only one more sleep to go!

The countdown to the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final continues today as Geelong and Sydney take part in the traditional parade in Melbourne - with a twist.

The Parade will feature a hybrid model for the first time: a boat parade on the Yarra River, and then the traditional motorcade through the Footy Festival at the MCG.

The captains and coaches of both sides will then speak at a media conference in Yarra Park.

Nat Edwards, Damian Barrett and Matthew Lloyd are joined by special guests to discuss the 2022 Toyota AFL Grand Final

While the build-up continues to the premiership decider, there is also plenty of trade and contract news from around the League, while the AFLW season continues today with four games.

We'll bring you all the breaking news FIRST throughout the day.