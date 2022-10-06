IF Horne-Francis wants out of North quick smart … THEN

IF ...

Izak Rankine from Gold Coast is already a "lock" and pick No.5 in this year's draft will at least in part be required to transact that ...

THEN ...

why not also have a throw the stumps at Jason Horne-Francis, particularly while the Power and the Roos remain poles apart on what needs to be done? It may be 100-1, but why not engage with the Suns on a creative way to utilise pick No.5? And then obviously offer your first pick in next year's draft, as well as a very good player? But I bet they won't because this club has become pretty boring.

IF ..

the Lions are clearly in a stalemate right now in negotiations to get Josh Dunkley on their books ...

THEN ...

I'm still backing them to get the deal done. When really good players go public with a desire to get to a really good club, it happens.

IF ...

Charlie and Harry and Patty and Sam and Jacob and the Adams are all on big cash and long deals ...

THEN ...

I hope there's enough folding and tenure left for Tom De Koning when he's out of contract at the end of next season. Cannot afford to lose him. Might even be the key to the flag dream.

IF ...

Geelong is where Ollie Henry desperately wants to be ...

THEN ...

there’s always the option of him living there, and commuting the 75km to Collingwood's headquarters. Thousands make that trek every single day.

IF ...

the Bombers ......

THEN ...

(insert looooong sigh here) …... nup, after this week, even I have got nothing left to say.

IF ...

you're a Fremantle supporter and are getting nervous about the Luke Jackson trade ...

THEN ...

stop it. By Wednesday night, he will be a Docker.

IF ...

other clubs are sooking it up about this club's ability to land the big deals ...

THEN ...

they’re kidding themselves. It's called stability and success, and it can be traced all the way back to the late 1990s when Frank Costa and Brian Cook took over. Most of those doing the sooking should at least give the stability bit a try.

IF ...

so much talent and national draft pick currency is again going out ...

THEN ...

surely some other talent needs to come back in before the Wednesday night trade period deadline. The list for 2023 looks OK, particularly with Ben King returning, but to me it still looks a long way off reaching finals for the first time.

IF ...

both Whitfield and Haynes are on the Giants' list in 2023 ...

THEN ...

I will be surprised. Whitfield still has five years to run on a contract with about $1 million attached to each of those years, Haynes two with 800k-plus a year. There's a really good, potentially 2023 season-shaping deal here for a brave club.

IF ...

I've still got dozens of questions about so many aspects of Hawthorn's report into racism ...

THEN ...

here's some for starters: why and how did January 1, 2008 to December 31, 2016 become the timeframe for reference? Who determined that period of scrutiny? Why not long before this start date? Why not include the period after 2016?

IF ...

I have been conditioned for many weeks now that Brodie Grundy will be playing alongside Maxxy Gawn from 2023 ...

THEN ...

I still haven't got a clue how it will actually look on game day. Cannot wait to see it. It might be the greatest ruck combo we have ever seen.

IF ...

99 times out of a hundred I would take the view that when a player wants out, you get him out quick smart ...

THEN ...

when it comes to Jason Horne-Francis, I'd be applying the one out of a hundred take. Hold out, Roos, and only release him to Port when you get exactly what you want, which in my eyes on draft picks alone would be one inside the top five and another between six and, say, 13. But if Zak Butters was involved, well, that would make things very interesting.

IF ...

the Power is trying to recruit both Jason Horne-Francis and Junior Rioli ...

THEN ...

they're almost certainly going to have to give up a player of significant note. It's how the trade system works. Eagles want Dan Houston. Roos want Zak Butters. Game on.

IF ...

you're thinking it will be difficult to secure Jacob Hopper after coughing up picks 12 and 19 for Tim Taranto ...

THEN ...

yes, it will be difficult. But it will get done by trade period deadline on Wednesday night. Good clubs get the big deals done.

IF ...

the Saints missed out on Jordan De Goey ...

THEN ...

they need to reload. Without a big name recruit, 2023 looms as another meaningless season. Have made finals just once since 2011, this club.

IF ...

I was to review the Swans' 2022 season after preliminary final weekend ...

THEN ...

I'm giving them nine out of 10. But this AFL caper is a brutal business, and if I'm reviewing them after the Grand Final it is, at best, a seven-point-five. Really like their list, but reckon they need to add significantly more than Aaron Francis in this exchange period in preparation for 2023.

IF ...

Jayden Hunt won't be anywhere near the headlines when the 2022 free agency/trade period is reviewed next week ...

THEN ...

he's still a fantastic pick-up for the Eagles. Love the way he plays, love the way he carries himself, will make a big difference to this team's style.

IF ...

the Dogs are playing ultimate, and maybe silly, "pony up" hardball with the Lions on Josh Dunkley ...

THEN ...

surely they won't dare complain if the Dockers play ultimate, maybe silly, "pony up" hardball against them on Rory Lobb.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

the AFL general manager football role has been vacated again following Brad Scott's move to Essendon ...

THEN ...

Jimmy Bartel should be shortlisted for consideration. Whoever gets the gig will have a very tough task – Brad Scott, and before him Steve Hocking, set a very high performance bar.