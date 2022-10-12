Aaron Francis in action during the R10 clash between Essendon and Richmond at the MCG on May 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER top-10 draft pick Aaron Francis has found a second football home, being traded from Essendon to Sydney.

The 25-year-old swingman heads to the Swans along with pick No.42, with Sydney's future fourth-round selection and pick 37 in this year's NAB AFL Draft heading in the opposite direction.

Francis was taken at pick No.6 in the 2015 NAB AFL Draft and has played 54 games in seven seasons since.

Injury and inconsistent form kept him to just four games in 2022.

"Aaron is a player we identified as a priority to bring in during the Trade Period. We believe he has the talent and attributes to improve our team and provides added flexibility in our key position roles," Swans executive general manager of football Charlie Gardiner said.

Aaron Francis celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Richmond in round 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're really pleased to have Aaron joining us, and we're hopeful that we can maximise his talents in Sydney.

"We thank Essendon for their assistance to arrive at a trade that worked for both parties."

The Swans rejuvenated the career of former No.1 pick Paddy McCartin last season, helping him to become one of the better intercept defenders in the competition, and will be hoping for something similar with Francis at either end of the ground.

Paddy McCartin celebrates Sydney winning the qualifying final against Melbourne on September 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Francis was happy to get a fresh start with the Swans.

"This gives me a great opportunity to play my best football. Sydney is a club with an excellent culture and great leadership and it's probably the best environment for me to find my potential," he said.

"Hopefully I can provide some support in defence, and the coaching staff are really keen for me to realise my potential.

"To the Essendon playing group, I want to say thank you to all of them. They have been a huge layer of support for me since arriving at the club, and I wish them all the best."

Essendon general manager of list and recruiting Adrian Dodoro thanked Francis.

"Aaron is a highly respect and much-loved figured at the club who has had his own challenges throughout his career," he said.

"This is a great opportunity for him to have a fresh start and we wish him all the very best at Sydney and thank him for his contribution to the Bombers over the past seven years."