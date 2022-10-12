Rory Lobb celebrates a goal during Fremantle's round 16 match against Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RORY Lobb has been traded to the Western Bulldogs in the final minutes of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period after Fremantle agreed to a deal late.

The 29-year-old moves to the Whitten Oval in exchange for pick No.30 and a future second-round selection.

It was one of the final deals sealed after the Western Bulldogs traded Josh Dunkley to Brisbane late.

"We're thrilled to bring in someone of Rory's ability, who we believe will add significantly to our playing list over the coming seasons," Bulldogs general manager of list and recruiting Sam Power said.

"Players of Rory's size, athleticism and experience, who can have an impact up forward and through the ruck, are difficult to find in the modern game.

"We can't wait to see what Rory will bring to our club."

Lobb had requested a trade last month but Fremantle initially refused to make a deal for the key forward/ruckman before changing its stance after securing Luke Jackson.

The West Australian had been in the Bulldogs' sights for some time after trying to move away from the Dockers this time.

After a career-best season in 2022 when he kicked 36 goals from 21 appearances, Lobb will now partner Western Bulldogs star Aaron Naughton at the Whitten Oval.

It completes a busy Trade Period for Dogs list manager Sam Power, who made a deal with Brisbane late for Dunkley, before completing a trade for Lobb.

Those moves came after Liam Jones returned to the club as an unrestricted free agent last week.

Premiership wingman Lachie Hunter moved from the Bulldogs to Melbourne earlier on Wednesday in exchange for a future third-round selection.

Fremantle's Rory Lobb is tackled by Darcy Moore of Collingwood in the 2022 semi-final. Picture: Getty Images

Lobb finished 10th in the Dockers' best and fairest earlier this month.

His ability to rebound from last year's unsuccessful trade request and enjoy a career-best season had given the Dockers confidence he could do the same in 2023 if they held him.

The 206cm forward/ruck's partner had moved to Victoria this year, however, with Lobb even more determined to relocate.

Fremantle's head of player personnel David Walls felt the Dogs' offer for Lobb was fair.

"Rory had a great season this year, and as we have said previously, a player of his calibre with his athletic attributes is quite rare," Walls said.

"We think the Bulldogs' offer of two second-round selections represented fair value, and we were happy to execute Rory's request and add significantly to our draft hand.

Rory Lobb and Luke Jackson battle in the ruck during the R11 clash between Fremantle and Melbourne at the MCG on May 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"With the additions of Josh Corbett and Luke Jackson this Trade Period, we feel we are able to cover the loss of Rory as our young key forwards Jye Amiss and Josh Treacy develop.

"We're very excited about the players Jye and Josh in particular can develop into, and this trade presents an opportunity for them to make that step up in 2023.

"We thank Rory for his efforts and dedication to our cause this season, especially considering his desire to move to Melbourne with his partner to be with family."

Lobb played 74 games with Greater Western Sydney after he was drafted with pick No.29 in the 2013 NAB AFL Draft.

He was then traded to Fremantle at the end of 2018 in exchange for picks No.11 and 19, with the Dockers receiving picks No.14, 43 and 47 in return as part of the deal.

The 29-year-old played 66 games in four seasons for the Dockers, battling injuries each year before a more consistent 2022 boosted his trade value as one of the competition's best forward/rucks.

– with Nathan Schmook