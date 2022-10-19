North Melbourne's Jed Anderson handballs against Geelong in round 16 at GMHBA Stadium on July 2, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DELISTED free agents will have two windows and a total of 12 days to move ahead of the NAB AFL Draft if they can secure a contract from a new club.

The first delisted free agency period runs for seven days from November 3-9.

That window is followed by a deadline on November 10 for players to retire and out-of-contract players to nominate for the draft, with a second window for delisted free agents then running from November 11-15.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

Players who have been delisted by their clubs have the freedom to join any rival that offers them a contract during these two periods, avoiding the need to enter the draft.

Among the delisted free agents who could seek new homes are former North Melbourne midfielder Jed Anderson, ex-Port Adelaide speedster Martin Frederick, and Quinton Narkle, who has garnered interest since being delisted by Geelong.

Quinton Narkle in action during Geelong's clash with Richmond in round 19, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Delisted players cannot immediately be re-contracted by their clubs on rookie contracts as has happened previously and must instead go through the NAB AFL Rookie Draft on November 30 to achieve this.

Another key date on the trade and draft calendar is October 17-November 15, which is the window for clubs to trade draft picks, which is now open.

The first round of the NAB AFL Draft is then held on November 28, including father-son and Academy bidding.

A dedicated window of 45 minutes will be provided to clubs the following day to lodge pick swaps before the remainder of the draft is held.

Following the draft, clubs have a one-hour window to sign delisted free agents who have not been selected by a new club at the draft.

It is common for clubs to wait and see what their list looks like after the draft – both in terms of vacant list spots and the type of needs they have filled – before committing to a delisted free agent.

The NAB AFL Pre-Season Draft and NAB AFL Rookie Draft are then held on November 30, with final list lodgements due by 4pm AEDT on December 1.