ROSS Lyon is set to return to St Kilda as senior coach after completing a new deal to return to the club, 11 years after his controversial departure.

The Saints have called a media conference for 1pm AEDT at RSEA Park, where they are expected to formally announce the appointment.

Lyon met with St Kilda president Andrew Bassat, new CEO Simon Lethlean, incoming executive general manager of football Geoff Walsh and football director Jason Blake on Sunday after presenting to St Kilda's board last week.

It is understood that Lyon signalled his intention to return to the Saints to his inner circle late last week.

The finer details of his contract and football department structure were finalised in recent days.

The appointment arrives less than two weeks after the Saints sensationally sacked Brett Ratten, as exclusively revealed by AFL.com.au, despite the Carlton great signing a two-year contract extension less than three months earlier.

Ratten was rewarded with a new deal for 2023 and 2024 after leading St Kilda to an 8-3 start by the mid-season bye, before the Saints went 3-8 in the second half of the season to miss out on September, leading to the football operations that resulted in the coaching change.

After being linked to vacancies at Carlton and Essendon in recent years, Lyon will return to the coaches' box for the first time since he departed Fremantle with one round remaining in the 2019 home and away season.

Lyon led St Kilda during one of its most successful periods, guiding the club to Grand Final appearances in 2009 and 2010, when the Saints drew with Collingwood before losing the replay seven days later.

The Saints won 76 of 121 games – the best win-loss ratio of any St Kilda coach in AFL/VFL history – across five seasons under Lyon, before he departed for Fremantle in a bombshell move that shocked the industry.

Lyon replaced Mark Harvey as Fremantle coach late in 2011 and led the Dockers to a maiden Grand Final appearance in 2013 and four finals series, before the club underwent a rebuild late in his time in Western Australia.

Since departing the Dockers in 2019, Lyon has returned to Melbourne and worked in property and media, fulfilling roles for Channel 9 and Triple M.

St Kilda great Lenny Hayes joined the football department as midfield coach for 2023 months ago, while the Saints still need to fill at least one vacancy left by Brendon Lade, who moved to the Western Bulldogs last month.

It is understood that the appointment of Lyon could result in other key figures from his first stint returning to the club, including dual All-Australian Brendon Goddard, Brownlow Medal winner Robert Harvey and fitness boss David Misson.

Lyon is the first coach to return for a second coaching stint since David Parkin returned to Carlton in 1991, six years after departing Princes Park for the role at Fitzroy. The four-time premiership coach led the Blues to two flags in his first stint, before winning another one in 1995 after he returned.

Now Lyon is back at Moorabbin ahead of St Kilda's 150th anniversary, searching for the same goal as last time: the elusive second premiership.