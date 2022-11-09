Shannon Hurn leads his team onto the field ahead of the R17 clash between West Coast and Carlton at Optus Stadium on July 10, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast champion Shannon Hurn will push his career into an 18th season after announcing a one-year extension with the Eagles on Wednesday.

Long expected to play on despite the Eagles entering a rebuild, Hurn made his intentions official just one day before the list deadline for players to either retire or nominate for the NAB AFL Draft.

The Eagles' games record holder produced an excellent 2022 season to cement his position on the list, with the Eagles describing Wednesday's announcement as a "formality".

"There has never been much doubt about Shannon continuing into 2023," recruiting manager Rohan O'Brien said.

"Clearly he was among our best players consistently last season and while he has an important role to play in defence, he is equally vital in helping the development of the next generation.

"The knowledge and football intellect he has built over the last 17 years will continue to be of great benefit to the young players in our squad."

Shannon Hurn marks the ball during the R22 clash between West Coast and Fremantle at Optus Stadium on August 13, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Hurn was a pillar in defence for the Eagles in a nightmare 2022 campaign, playing 19 games and finishing second in the club's best and fairest award to winner Tom Barrass.

That form has seen the dual Therabody AFL All-Australian remain to play a role in launching the club's on-field rebuild, where others, including premiership players Josh Kennedy, Jack Redden and Junior Rioli, have departed.

The Eagles have also delisted contracted forward Zac Langdon as well as Jackson Nelson, Zane Trew, Isiah Winder, Hugh Dixon and Tom Joyce.

Winder is among those expected to be handed a lifeline via the NAB AFL Rookie Draft, with the Eagles' first-to-fourth-year players returning to pre-season training on November 21.