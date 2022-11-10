General view of Riverbank Stand before start of the R22 match between Adelaide and North Melbourne at Adelaide Oval on August 13, 2022. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

ALL 18 teams will head to South Australia for round five of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season for a four-day festival of footy.

The AFL confirmed on Friday that all nine matches of the round will be played in SA from Thursday, April 13 to Sunday, April 16, which coincides with the school holidays.

It will be the first time that an entire round of an AFL premiership season has been played in the same location, and it extends the season out to 24 rounds in total and 23 matches per side.

>> WATCH THE AFL ANNOUNCEMENT LIVE IN THE PLAYER BELOW FROM 9.15am ACDT (9.45am AEDT)

AFL makes significant announcement for 2023

Exact timings, match-ups and venues will be officially announced at a later date, but AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said the weekend would likely involve matches at Adelaide Oval on Thursday and Friday nights before double-headers at the famous old venue on the Saturday and Sunday. He said the remaining three matches will be played at suburban grounds and "potentially a regional venue".

A game in the Barossa Valley has been canvassed as a possibility by the South Australian government.

Entry to competing club matches will be free for all club and AFL members with tickets to be on sale once the full 2023 fixture is announced in the coming weeks.

SA Premier Peter Malinauskas said the local SANFL competition will have a bye round to ensure maximum attendance at the AFL games.

McLachlan said the competition would look to move the concept around the country in coming years.

"We are looking forward to not only bringing nine great matches for premiership points to South Australia, but also a party-like atmosphere, filled with fan activations, family-friendly events, music, entertainment, community engagement, all designed to bring the city to life over the four days," Mr McLachlan said.

"Over the pandemic-challenged years, South Australia played an important role in the survival of our game, and we are so pleased to be able to bring this major football event into the state.

"School holidays are a great opportunity for families, and we will work with the SA Government to ensure we will have free experiences and activations at matches and around the city for all footy fans to come together.

"Our clubs, our players and coaches are excited to come together, put on a great show and engage with the local community and grassroots footy, all while showcasing the great state of South Australia.

AFL STATEMENT Four-day festival of footy is coming to South Australia in 2023

"On behalf of the AFL, I would like to thank Premier Malinauskas, who has really taken the lead on this project, along with everyone at the South Australian Government and all footy fans across the state – your passion for this project has been infectious and we look forward to putting on a great show for you all come April."

The concept of playing an entire round in one place stretches as far back as 2007, when English rugby league's competition held its first 'Magic Weekend'. The NRL has held its 'Magic Round' in Queensland since 2019.

Premier Malinauskas expects the round to be a tourism bonanza for the state.

A general view of Adelaide Oval ahead of the 2021 AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

"I can't wait to welcome fans from across the country who will get to witness a truly unique round of footy and also experience everything South Australia has to offer – our city, our world-class wineries and other incredible tourism assets," he said.

"This will help fill hotel rooms, restaurants, pubs and clubs, which is exactly what our economy needs as we emerge from the pandemic, particularly our tourism and hospitality sector which has done it tough over the past couple of years.

"And for South Australian footy fans, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience footy like never before.

"Rest assured, we are going to put on a show footy fans will never forget."