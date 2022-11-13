Essendon during its clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 21, 2022, with Ben Dunn pictured inset. Picture: AFL Digital

BEN Dunn, a board member during Essendon's 2000 premiership win, is making a run to win a place back as a director at the Bombers as the club's off-field period of change continues.

The Bombers will next month hold their annual general meeting, with two board positions to be filled. Former player Andrew Welsh has filled the vacant position left by Simon Madden's departure and will stand for election in December, while Andrew Muir will seek re-election.

Dunn served as a board member at the Bombers between 1998-2006, including during the Bombers' last premiership in 2000, last Grand Final appearance in 2001 and most recent finals victory in 2004, before leaving to move overseas for business.

He told AFL.com.au he had nominated to return to the club in an official capacity to support new president David Barham and help drive a stronger board at Essendon which has overseen three senior coaches – John Worsfold, Ben Rutten and now Brad Scott – in the space of four seasons.

"I believe Brad Scott is going to be a very, very good coach for us," Dunn said.

Ben Dunn pictured at the 2000 Toyota AFL Grand Final, which Essendon won. Picture: Supplied

"But to be successful he needs to be unequivocally supported which Worsfold and Rutten weren't.

"I served on the board under the last great Essendon chairman, Graeme McMahon, and I can tell you what a strong board looks like.

"I want David Barham to be successful as president, but without a stronger board it will be hard – good leaders need strong lieutenants they can rely on."

Former player Barry Young is also set to stand for a board position.

The Bombers' external review has seen the club enact several of the key recommendations already, including appointing Daniel McPherson as the head of performance, Cam Roberts as the head of development and former Bomber Dean Rioli as the club's inaugural First Nations board director.

Essendon's general manager of performance Daniel McPherson poses for a photo. Picture: @essendonfc Twitter

But Dunn, who has worked in private equity and venture capital firms and founded his own investment company, said the Bombers' "fumbles" in recent months, including the handling of Rutten's sacking and the short-lived appointment of Andrew Thorburn as chief executive, showed that refresh was necessary to the board as part of the sweeping personnel changes at Essendon.

"Culture comes from the top down and I feel our poor culture for the past seven years post the supplements saga is a result of the board being totally disengaged from the membership," he said.

"I know what success looks like and how hard it is to achieve it. We have a great history but it's time to stop looking backwards."