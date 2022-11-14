UPDATED: AN AFL umpire is one of four people arrested in relation to suspicious betting activity linked to this year's Brownlow Medal count.

Detectives executed warrants at multiple properties in Melbourne on Monday morning, arresting four men and seizing several mobile phones and electronic items.

Victoria Police said four men are in custody and assisting police with their enquiries.

The AFL has confirmed that one of the men arrested is an AFL umpire.

Both the AFL and Victoria Police say the allegations relate to the leaking of voting outcomes in some specific matches during the 2022 Toyota AFL Premiership season and there is no suggestion that the awarding of match day votes was impacted.

"In the days following the 2022 Brownlow Medal count, the AFL was made aware of potential suspicious activity by one of our betting agency partners and the AFL Integrity unit immediately gathered further information," AFL EGM Football and General Counsel Andrew Dillon said.

"Given the nature of the alleged activity we engaged Sports Integrity Australia and Victoria Police to assist with the matter.

"I want to stress that neither Victoria Police, nor the AFL have information to suggest that the outcome of the Brownlow Medal was impacted as the allegations relate solely to the leaking or improper communication of the 3,2,1 voting outcomes of some specific matches during the season.

"Post-game, the Brownlow votes are sealed and stored in a secure off-site location and not opened until they are delivered on stage on Brownlow night. The sealed vote cards are audited throughout the season by KPMG."

A Victoria Police statement said: "It's alleged that a person with knowledge of the voting tally of these matches distributed the information to a group of people known to them.

"Police are investigating how many matches may have had votes released, and exactly how much money was awarded from the bets.

"At this stage, police have no information to suggest that the outcome of the votes were impacted as the allegations relate solely to the distribution of information."