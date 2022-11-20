FORMER top 10 draft pick Fischer McAsey won't start pre-season training until after Christmas, with Adelaide granting the 21-year-old Victorian personal leave.

The Crows' first- to fourth-year players will officially commence pre-season training on Monday but they will be without McAsey, the No.6 pick in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

In a statement, the club said it was "understanding of McAsey's circumstances" and that he was not expected to return until after the Christmas break.

Fischer McAsey after joining Adelaide in 2019. Picture: AFL Photos

"We are fully supportive of Fischer taking personal leave and we will give him the time and space that he requires," said head of football, Adam Kelly.

"We will remain in regular communication with him, as well as his management, to ensure he has ongoing support while away from the Club.

"As always, the welfare of our people is the top priority and we ask that Fischer's privacy be respected during this period."

McAsey hasn't played at AFL level since playing 10 matches in his debut season in 2020.

He signed a two-year contract extension in 2021 but said in September he had been in discussions with a Victorian club, although a move never eventuated during the off-season.