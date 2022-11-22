Brad Scott steps out of the AFL Review Centre (ARC) during an umpires training session at Marvel Stadium on March 8, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

THE AFL has gone to market to fill its vacant General Manager of Football role following the departure of Brad Scott to Essendon.

It's understood the League informed clubs on Tuesday morning that it is now accepting applications to fill the position, which is one of the most senior roles in the AFL's football department.

Expressions of interest in the role open immediately and are due to close at 5pm AEDT on Wednesday, November 30, with preferred candidates expected to be invited to participate in a formal selection process.

Jimmy Bartel, a triple-premiership champion at Geelong and now the football director at Greater Western Sydney, is one who has already indicated he would be interested in putting his hand up for the vacant position.

The GM of Football role oversees all on-field aspects of both the AFL and AFLW competitions, as well as talent pathway systems, including laws of the game, the Match Review process and list management and player movement systems.

Scott had been the AFL's football boss since September 2021, and had filled other roles including head of AFL Victoria, since joining AFL House in January 2020. The GM of football role had previously been held by Steve Hocking, who is now Geelong's CEO.