DELISTED Demons wingman Oskar Baker is firming to join the Western Bulldogs under pre-season supplemental selection period rules.

AFL.com.au reported earlier this month the Bulldogs had shown interest in Baker and he has not nominated for next week's NAB AFL Draft, opening the door for the Dogs to recruit him as an SSP player.

Baker was cut by the Demons after five seasons and 15 games at the club at the end of the 2022 season.

The speedster has attracted interest from multiple clubs since being cut by Melbourne, with the Bulldogs looking to add some experience via the rookie opportunities.

The full list of more than 900 players who nominated for the national, rookie and pre-season drafts was finalised this week and circulated to clubs, with Baker choosing not to nominate which allows him to avoid the draft and get to his preferred destination.

It is the same scenario which will see triple premiership Hawk Liam Shiels join North Melbourne, as AFL.com.au revealed on Tuesday.

Baker, 23, played in the Casey Demons' VFL premiership this season but hasn't played at senior level since 2021.