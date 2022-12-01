RORY Lobb says his meeting with Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge was a key factor in his decision to seek a trade from Fremantle during this year's hectic trade window.

The Fremantle big man's departure to the Bulldogs, as well as that of teammate Griffin Logue's move to North Melbourne, will be detailed in Show Me The Money II, a feature-length documentary tracking three management companies and a series of major storylines through the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Griffin Logue in North Melbourne colours after crossing from Fremantle. Picture: nmfc.com.au

In a follow-up to the previous series, the documentary will track player agencies Corporate Sports Australia, Connors Sports Management and Hemisphere Management Group as they negotiate deals in the off-season.

Lobb and Logue's manager Colin Young will again be a central storyline, with excerpts showing Young discussing with Lobb his trade request to the Bulldogs with a year to run on his contract at Fremantle.

"Obviously [I] had a really good connection with 'Bevo'. Like I feel like he'd really coach me the way I need to be coached and give me that sort of licence to play the way that I should be played," Lobb says in the documentary.

"At times I feel like I haven't played to my best of my ability, but I … feel like sometimes the coaching sort of put me the wrong direction."

In 2021, Lobb had been keen to join Greater Western Sydney but that trade request fell over, with Young seen telling Lobb before the trade period this year that he was much more confident of getting it done.

"Last year we probably had about a one per cent chance of getting this done this year. We're obviously on the other end with 60 per cent hopefully going forward," Young said.

With the out-of-contract Logue seeking a move to North Melbourne, Fremantle said publicly it was not prepared to let Lobb go. In a separate conversation featuring Young with both of his clients, Logue joked he might have cost his teammate the chance to be traded.

"I've cost him. I've cost Lobb," Logue said.

In that conversation, the trio discuss Luke Jackson's impending arrival at Fremantle from Melbourne and why Logue was looking for a move.

"I would have never thought that this time like two years ago, or whatever, I would never thought it would come to this, to be honest," Logue said.

While Logue's trade to the Kangaroos was sorted early in the trade period, Lobb's move to the Dogs was not sorted until the final moments of the trade period, with the deadline drama captured amid the last-minute wheeling and dealing.

Show Me The Money II, from Jam TV, will be released in February next year, with a number of star players' trades being tracked, including Jacob Hopper's move from Greater Western Sydney to Richmond.