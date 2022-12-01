Cody Weightman celebrates a goal during the R3 clash between Western Bulldogs and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on March 31, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs fan favourite Cody Weightman will remain in red, white and blue for at least another three seasons after signing a contract extension.

Weightman has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal that will see him remain at the Whitten Oval until the end of 2025.

Taken with pick No.15 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft, he has booted 61 goals from 40 matches to become a mainstay in the Dogs' forward line.

Weightman works the first two in hot start Cody Weightman looks up and about early with the opening two goals

His re-signing caps a big week for the 21-year-old, who will wear the famous No.3 jumper next season, following in the footsteps of club legends such as Ted Whitten and current executive director of football Chris Grant.

"I am super pumped to stay here, it is a great place to come and work every day," Weightman said.

"There is an array of reasons why someone would want to stay, it is an exciting young group and we all get along, on and off the field.

"It does feel like we are building something special here.

"It's a good time to be a Bulldogs fan and an even better time to be a player, the opportunity prevailed to stay around and it was a no brainer for me.

"It was always a childhood dream to play AFL at any club and for the Bulldogs to give me an opportunity for that – it's still surreal to be honest.

"I feel totally blessed by the support and the people that have helped me get here and the club is a part of that in a big way."

Cody Weightman in the No.3 jumper alongside Chris Grant. Picture: Western Bulldogs FC

List manager Sam Power said the club was thrilled to secure Weightman's signature for the near future.

"From the moment Cody walked into the club, his infectious personality and appetite to improve has been on show within our football program," Power said.

"Within three seasons, Cody has become one of the most damaging small forwards in the competition, while developing a strong relationship with our red, white and blue army.

"We're thrilled as a club to keep him beyond next season, and his early commitment to our program displays the trust he has in the direction of the organisation."