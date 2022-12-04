Liam Stocker in action during Carlton's clash with GWS in VFL round 18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

DELISTED pair Josh Eyre and Liam Stocker are set to start training at St Kilda on Monday in an attempt to earn an AFL lifeline via the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Both Eyre and Stocker were overlooked in last Wednesday's NAB AFL Rookie Draft, but now have the opportunity to impress new Saints coach Ross Lyon at RSEA Park.

Eyre wasn't offered a new contract by Essendon at the of the season after not making his debut across his first two seasons in the AFL, but the door was kept ajar at The Hangar.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2022's retirements and delistings

The 20-year-old trained with Brad Scott's squad across the first two weeks of the pre-season, with the Bombers open to signing him during the pre-season.

But the key position prospect has chosen to explore another opportunity with the Saints in a bid to keep his AFL career alive.

Josh Eyre celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against Port Melbourne in round four of the 2022 VFL season. Picture: AFL Photos

Stocker is also hunting a second chance after being cut by the Blues at the end of the season, following 28 appearances across four years at Princes Park.

The 22-year-old has showed promise at times but never locked down a permanent role at Carlton, after the attention that arrived when the Blues traded their future first-round pick with Adelaide to select him at pick No.19 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft.

The Sandringham Dragons product has attracted interest from other clubs since being delisted, but now has a trial with the Saints.

St Kilda enjoyed some success via the pre-season supplemental selection period in 2022, adding Woodville-West Torrens key forward-ruckman Jack Hayes (five games before ACL) and former Port Adelaide defender Jarrod Lienert (11 games).

St Kilda's Jack Hayes celebrates a goal against Collingwood in R1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

The pre-season supplemental selection period window opens on Monday, December 5 and runs until February 15.

St Kilda's senior group reports back for pre-season training on Monday morning, a fortnight after the club's first-to-fourth-year players returned.