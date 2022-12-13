A SENIOR coach's return and a trade that left rivals scratching their heads feature in the next instalment of AFL.com.au's 50 biggest stories of 2022.

The heaviest suspension of the season and two brilliant match-winning goals also feature on the list from 40-31, while the AFL farewells a popular and important figure.

In a six-part series, AFL.com.au will count down the biggest football stories of 2022 and the season's most memorable moments, continuing with 40-31.

40. Medical sub scrapped after two seasons

Introduced on the day before the 2021 season launched, the medical substitute brought ambiguity to the rules and, at times, skewed the playing field. In its most controversial moments, teams found themselves advantaged after suffering an injury, with the fresh legs of the medical substitute providing a boost against opponents who couldn't make the same move. Ultimately, it became common for players who were substituted because of injury to play the following week. While well intentioned, the medical sub was hotly debated and eventually it was replaced in November by the return of the 'tactical' substitute, which can be used at any stage of a game in 2023.

Nat Fyfe looks on during the R19 clash between Fremantle and Richmond at the MCG on July 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

39. Stars share major AFLW awards

Brisbane star Emily Bates matched the 2019 feats of AFLW champion Erin Phillips when she took out the League best and fairest as well as the players' and coaches' MVPs in an outstanding season six. There was a greater spread in the second season played in 2022, however, with Bates' teammate Ally Anderson taking out the League MVP, North Melbourne gun Jasmine Garner winning the coaches' award, and Richmond star Monique Conti getting the nod from the players. All were outstanding, but Conti elevated to a particularly high standard in a season that saw her awarded the maximum three MVP votes on five occasions, but surprisingly not poll in a 30-disposal game against the Blues. Garner's MVP 'snubbing' was also a talking point.

Ally Anderson poses with the AFLW best and fairest medal on November 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

38. Tom Stewart suspension

The lengthiest suspension of 2022 was handed down to Geelong defender Tom Stewart after he was sent straight to the Tribunal for a high bump on Richmond midfielder Dion Prestia in round 15. The moment itself was dramatic, with Stewart running past the ball to collect Prestia, who was left dazed on the MCG turf and took a long time to get to his feet after help from trainers. Stewart went on to have some key late involvements in the match but wouldn't play again until round 20 after being handed a four-match ban. "I'm disappointed in my actions and I have to own that," Stewart said after the verdict. "My immediate response is for Dion's wellness and that of his family, who have to experience this."

37. Pickett launches Dees back into the top four

Holding a one-point lead with less than 20 seconds to play against Melbourne in round 22, Carlton was a contested ball win and clearing kick away from the win it needed to secure a finals spot. But after one last forward thrust from the Demons, Kysaiah Pickett took the half chance that presented, snapping the match-winning goal as he fell backwards to send the Demons into the top four. It was pure heartbreak for the Blues, with Michael Voss left gutted and disappointed, but proud. For the Demons, Jake Melksham had a night out, booting four goals and feeding Pickett the match-winner.

36. Suns give away prized pick to Cats

The AFL made a key change to its player movement rules in September, allowing clubs to 'salary dump' by trading players on big contracts for little in return. Gold Coast, needing to get its cap in order, was quick to enter talks with rival clubs and attached its pick No.7 to Jack Bowes for any club willing to take on the midfielder's lucrative contract. Admired for its smart salary management, Geelong saw an opportunity and pounced, sending the Suns a future third-round pick for Bowes and pick No.7, which slid to No.8 at the NAB AFL Draft and became tough Geelong Falcons midfielder Jhye Clark. Premiers in 2022, the Cats showed they were ahead of the pack off the field too.

Recruit Jack Bowes in Geelong colours. Picture: Geelong FC

35. Pies lift for champion skipper's milestone

Trailing by 16 points as three-quarter time approached in round 18, Collingwood lifted for its skipper to secure an emotion-charged win in the decorated midfielder's 350th game. It was a memorable stop along the Pies' 11-game winning streak, primarily for Pendlebury's momentous achievement, but also for the game young star Nick Daicos produced (40 disposals and three goals) and Adelaide midfielder Rory Laird's new AFL record of 20 tackles, highlighting what was an intense contest befitting Pendlebury's standing in the game.

Scott Pendlebury is chaired off after his 350th game in the clash between Collingwood and Adelaide on July 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

34. Scott returns to the hot seat

Following the brutal sacking of Ben Rutten after less than two seasons in charge – and an 18th consecutive season without a finals win – Essendon was under pressure to get its next coaching move right. In former North Melbourne coach and Brisbane premiership star Brad Scott, the Bombers opted for senior experience, having also flirted with appointing club great but controversial applicant James Hird. Scott returns to coaching for the first time since parting ways with the Kangaroos halfway through 2019 after leading the club to back-to-back preliminary finals in 2014 and 2015 and taking charge of 211 games. He left a hole at the AFL where he was general manager of football but had always appeared destined to coach again.

Brad Scott is unveiled as Essendon coach in September 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

33. Dawson enters Showdown folklore

It was because of a neck concern for Lachie Murphy that high-profile Adelaide recruit Jordan Dawson found himself kicking for goal after the siren in what had been a thrilling round three Showdown. Recruited partly because of his excellent kicking skills, Dawson lined up 45m from goal on a tight angle and watched as his kick started right but drifted through, quickly earning the former Swan the love and respect of the Adelaide fans. The result was important, consigning premiership contender Port Adelaide to a 0-3 start it would not recover from in a disappointing season.

32. Dusty's uncertain future

When Damien Hardwick gave champion Richmond midfielder Dustin Martin his blessing to continue his career elsewhere, there was suddenly real substance to the rumours that Martin was contemplating a fresh start in Sydney. "He's paid us in spades. Whatever Dustin's decision is … he has my blessing," Hardwick said in May. Martin, whose father Shane passed away last December, had taken a six-week period of personal leave early in the season and would go on to battle a hamstring issue in the run to finals. His future became a hot topic, despite having two seasons to run on a seven-year contract, and Hardwick's comments opened the exit door. When the season was done, however, the triple Norm Smith medallist decided it was a door he didn't want to walk through.

Dustin Martin leaves the field after the elimination final between Richmond and Brisbane at the Gabba on September 1, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

31. RIP Ray Gunston

The AFL world was in mourning in July when former executive and a crucial contributor to the game, Ray Gunston, passed away after suffering a heart attack at his Southbank home. The father of Hawthorn triple-premiership forward Jack, Gunston was a key executive under Gillon McLachlan and was praised for his "legacy contributions", including the acquisition of Marvel Stadium and his role helping the competition survive financially through the pandemic. A sounding board and mentor to many industry figures, Gunston enjoyed a long and successful career in business and was interim Essendon CEO in 2013. In paying tribute to Gunston, AFL chairman Richard Goyder said he had made a contribution to the AFL and football that would long be remembered.