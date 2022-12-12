SCOTT Pendlebury has stood down as captain of Collingwood after nine seasons in the role.

The 34-year-old led the club on 206 occasions – the seventh most in VFL/AFL history – after taking over the reins from Nick Maxwell at the start of 2014.

After recent conversations with Collingwood coach Craig McRae, the six-time All-Australian has made the decision to pass the baton over.

It is understood Pendlebury informed his teammates and the wider football department after training on Monday.

McRae re-appointed the five-time Copeland Trophy winner for another season in charge at the start of January, before Pendlebury produced another brilliant campaign to defy father time.

Pendlebury, who turns 35 in January, finished runner-up behind Jack Crisp in the best and fairest – the 14th time he has finished on the Copeland Trophy podium – to help the club rise from 17th to third, leaping from six wins in 2021 to 17 this year.

The Norm Smith Medallist and premiership player is not only the longest serving player in the history of Collingwood (358 games), but also its longest serving captain.

The Magpies will now undergo a leadership process to appoint the next captain of the famous club.

All-Australian pair Darcy Moore and Taylor Adams were both named co vice-captains in 2022, alongside veteran defender Jeremy Howe, and are both considered strong options to replace Pendlebury.

Scott Pendlebury is chaired off after his 350th game in the clash between Collingwood and Adelaide on July 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Brayden Maynard also expressed his captaincy desires in an interview with AFL.com.au earlier this year.

Adams has been in the leadership group for the past seven years and is on the cusp of returning to full fitness after tearing his adductor off the bone during Collingwood's qualifying final loss to Geelong in September.

Moore was elevated to the leadership group last year following a career best season in 2020 and produced another standout campaign in 2022, finishing third in the Copeland Trophy.

The 26-year-old is currently away from the club after being hospitalised earlier this month due to a bone infection.

The star defender is expected to return to full training after the Christmas break, along with superstar midfielder-forward Jordan De Goey, who underwent minor shoulder surgery last week.

"To Captain an AFL Club is one of the greatest honours and it is not something I have ever taken for granted," Pendlebury said.

"It has been an absolute privilege to lead this side for as long as I have.

"At 34 years of age and in the twilight of my career, I felt that this is the optimal time to hand over the position and support the next Captain of our Club."

Most VFL/AFL games as captain/co-captain

245 – Joel Selwood (Geelong)

226 – Stephen Kernahan (Carlton)

224 – Dick Reynolds (Essendon)

221 – Nick Riewoldt (St Kilda)

212 – Ted Whitten (Footscray)

210 – Michael Voss (Brisbane)

206 – Scott Pendlebury (Collingwood)

Most VFL/AFL games as Collingwood captain

Scott Pendlebury - 206

Nathan Buckley - 161

Syd Coventry - 149

Tony Shaw - 123

Wayne Richardson - 116

Phonse Kyne - 105

Nick Maxwell - 104