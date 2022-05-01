WHAT is the biggest story or moment of an AFL season? Is it the triumph of a team who had looked past their best? Or is it the triumph of an individual who reaches the pinnacle with a milestone we haven't seen in 26 years (and probably won't see again)?

Those on-field moments were up against some of the biggest controversies the AFL – and its clubs – have faced in a long time, while a shock sacking rocked the footy world in the off-season as we count down the five biggest stories of the 2022 season.

5. A mess at Bomberland

It was the cumulative impact of Essendon's many missteps in 2022 that made them one of the stories of the year. It started on the field, where they lost defensive structure and went from a likely finalist to a bottom-four team. From there it got particularly messy, with board upheaval resulting in David Barham taking over as president and initiating the pursuit of Alastair Clarkson while Ben Rutten remained coach. It put Rutten in an unfair position in his second season as a senior coach and the 39-year-old was ultimately sacked with a year to run on his contract. From there, CEO Xavier Campbell left and a host of board members departed. The final act was the appointment of new chief executive Andrew Thorburn, who himself quit after only 24 hours. Thorburn's position as chair of the City on a Hill church movement was revealed, with the Bombers deciding the church's controversial views on abortion and same-sex relationships were in conflict with the club's values. The recovery mission at Bomberland started with Brad Scott appointed coach and experienced football head Craig Vozzo installed as chief executive.

Essendon coach Ben Rutten after the R23, 2022 loss to Richmond. Picture: AFL Photos

4. Saints execute shock sacking

While many coaching departures are expected by the time they happen, St Kilda delivered the shock of the season when it sacked Brett Ratten in October, less than 100 days after extending his contract through to the end of 2024. The brutal call was revealed by AFL.com.au journalist Callum Twomey and blindsided the football world. St Kilda had a disappointing season and won 11 games after playing finals in 2021, leaving a sense that the list was not at the level required. Geoff Walsh was brought in as the new head of football and the club's search for a new coach led it back to the future, with the club's 2009 and 2010 Grand Final coach, and former Fremantle boss, Ross Lyon appointed at the Saints for the second time. The Saints wanted to become relevant again and they achieved it in the off-season. The challenge now is to achieve it in September.

Brett Ratten talks to his player during the R21 clash between St Kilda and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on August 6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

3. A reckoning for Hawthorn

The saddest and most sensitive story of the season happened in September when allegations surfaced of the mistreatment of First Nations players and their families at Hawthorn between 2008 and 2016. The allegations came to light through an ABC report, and it was revealed the Hawks had conducted their own investigation. Both coach Alastair Clarkson and Chris Fagan, who held the senior roles of head of coaching and development and general manager of football, have denied any wrongdoing. The AFL acknowledged the pain, trauma and grief of those families' experiences and launched a formal process to provide natural justice for the accused coaches and officials. It was a tumultuous year for the Hawks off the field, ending when 1991 premiership player Andy Gowers was elected as president in December. He edged out Jeff Kennett's anointed successor Peter Nankivell and committed to uniting the club, regaining its family values, and reclaiming on-field success.

Chris Fagan (right) and Alastair Clarkson during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on September 04, 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

2. Another flag for the ageless Cats

When 33-year-old Norm Smith medallist Isaac Smith was told that Geelong had fielded the oldest team in VFL/AFL history, a big grin came over his face. "Love that," he said, basking in the club's 10th premiership and its second under coach Chris Scott. The Cats' achievement was made all the more special after a decade of putting themselves in the fight but falling short, leaving most observers to think their time had passed. The performance against Sydney was ruthless, racing to a 35-point lead at quarter-time and triumphing by 81. There were individual storylines to savour, from Patrick Dangerfield's great finals series and first premiership to Tyson Stengle's career revival and crucial influence in 2022. There was heartbreak too, with breakout wingman Max Holmes withdrawn late because of a hamstring injury and replaced by Irishman Mark O'Connor. In a pointed nod to those critics who thought they were too old to achieve the ultimate, the Cats used their Mad Monday celebrations to dress up as the elderly. They were the competition trendsetters with everything they did in 2022.

Geelong players celebrate after defeating Sydney in the 2022 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AF: Photos

1. Buddy becomes an "immortal"

It takes a special moment to knock off the premiers as the No.1 story of the season, but that's what Lance Franklin delivered at the SCG on March 25 this year, kicking his 1000th goal and becoming the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to achieve the feat. The images of the SCG, as fans flooded the ground and surrounded Franklin, will live on, with commentator James Brayshaw declaring "the legend becomes immortal" as the milestone goal sailed through. Franklin, who was at the centre of the last crowd invasion after kicking 100 goals in the final round of the 2008 season, joined Tony Lockett, Gordon Coventry, Jason Dunstall, Doug Wade and Gary Ablett snr in the 1000-goal club. After a 36-minute break in play, he was left with the taste of Carlton Draught in his mouth from a fan, while Swans Ollie Florent and Chad Warner, who had set up Franklin's goal, found themselves outside the SCG in the madness. "It was an amazing moment, it really was," Franklin said after finally making his way off the ground. "It was an amazing moment I'll cherish forever."

