Jase Burgoyne warms up before the round 22 match between Essendon and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on August 14, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide duo Jase Burgoyne and Mitch Georgiades have undergone surgery but are expected to return to training early in the new year.

Burgoyne landed awkwardly and injured his knee on Wednesday during Port Adelaide's pre-season camp on the Sunshine Coast.

The defender flew back to Adelaide on Thursday to have his right knee assessed before undergoing an arthroscopy to have the lateral meniscus trimmed.

The 19-year-old is expected to be back running in early January.

Mitch Georgiades in action in Port Adelaide's round nine match against North Melbourne at Blundstone Arena on May 14, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Georgiades has also had a minor procedure to remove the syndesmosis buttons in his left ankle, but is expected to be back running within a fortnight.

The forward had a syndesmosis repair at the end of last season and he had the follow-up procedure to alleviate some irritation.