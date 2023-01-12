FREMANTLE superstar Nat Fyfe looks set for increased time up forward as he looks to put an injury-plagued 2022 season behind him.

Shoulder and back surgery derailed the midfield bull early last season, before a hamstring strain put another spanner in the works.

The two-time Brownlow medallist returned for the Dockers' final-round game against Greater Western Sydney, before cruelly injuring his other hamstring at training in the lead-up to Fremantle's elimination final against Western Bulldogs, taking no further part in the club's first finals campaign since 2015.

Nat Fyfe is seen with ice on his hamstring during round 19, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fyfe trained with the Dockers' forward group on Thursday and looks set for a switch to the forward line this season.

Small forward Lachie Schultz said Fyfe, who has booted 170 goals in his 209-game career, will slot in nicely to the Dockers' forward make-up.

"We love having him down there, he's an integral part of our team and we love playing with him. To have him in the forward line adds another string to our bow," Schultz said.

"He's been a phenomenal player for the club and to be able to move him down to the forward line makes the rest of the forwards lives a lot easier, and it gives opportunity to the younger boys in the midfield, so it works well in all capacities and I'm excited to see what he can achieve.

"He's definitely got that natural (forward) craft, he knows what he's doing ... he's a professional at everything he does and we saw a little snippet today, but I think what he's got in store is even better."

Lachie Schultz and Nat Fyfe celebrate a goal during Fremantle's round 18 clash with Sydney at Optus Stadium on July 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Fyfe led his side for a sixth season as captain in 2022, but the Dockers are yet to announce their leadership group for this season.

While Fyfe may go around again as skipper, Schultz said there was plenty of other leaders within the ranks that could also take on the top job.

"The exciting and pleasing thing is we've got lots of leaders at our club now that gives us another option, and the young boys coming through like Andy (Brayshaw) and Caleb (Serong) and 'Youngy' (Hayden Young) and these kinds of guys, they make our leadership group really exciting and one that can be around for the long term ... but whatever 'Fyfey' and the club decides to do, we'll wait and see," he said.