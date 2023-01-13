Sam Frost in action in Hawthorn's round 10 match against Brisbane at UTAS Stadium on May 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN key defender Sam Frost and ruckman Ned Reeves have both returned to full fitness after their 2022 campaigns were ended prematurely due to injury.

Frost hasn't played since damaging the cartilage in his knee against Fremantle in round 13, but transitioned back into the main group when Hawthorn reported back for training on Thursday.

The 29-year-old had been a permanent fixture down back since crossing from Melbourne at the end of 2019, playing 50 of a possible 52 games in the brown and gold before the injury.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hawks defender breaks five-year drought Sam Frost takes a big grab and kicks his first goal since 2017

With 1046 games departing the club during the trade period – Jack Gunston, Jaeger O'Meara and Tom Mitchell – as well as the retirements of Ben McEvoy and Liam Shiels, Frost is now the third oldest player on the Hawks' list behind Luke Breust and Chad Wingard.

Ned Reeves is also back to full health after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction at the end of July to repair the injury he suffered against Geelong on Easter Monday.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hawks lose ruckman in cruel shoulder blow Hawthorn has been dealt a worrying injury concern with Ned Reeves hurting his shoulder following this awkward landing

After playing only five games across his first three seasons at Waverley Park, Reeves emerged as the man to replace Ben McEvoy in the future early in 2022.

The 24-year-old was impressive in the first month before dislocating his shoulder against the Cats in round five.

He returned against Collingwood in round 12 after strengthening his shoulder before the club opted to send him in for surgery after the win over North Melbourne in round 19.

Unlike most clubs around the competition, Hawthorn doesn't have a clear No.1 ruckman on its list heading into round one. While Reeves played 12 games last year, Max Lynch was limited to just seven appearances in his first year at the club due to a range of injuries and bad luck.

Hawthorn then beat out more than a handful of other suitors to secure Fremantle back-up ruckman Lloyd Meek in the dying moments of the Continental Tyres Trade Period.

The 24-year-old struggled for opportunity at the Dockers, managing only 15 appearances across five seasons in Perth, but the Ballarat product has made a strong impression across the early stages of life at Hawthorn.

Prized pick Josh Ward is the only injury concern for Sam Mitchell right now, with the teenage midfielder hampered by a groin issue after dealing with concussion protocols during his debut season.

Josh Ward takes a mark in Hawthorn's round 23 match against the Western Bulldogs at UTAS Stadium on August 21, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

Draftee Josh Weddle, who was selected with pick No.18 in November's NAB AFL Draft when the Hawks traded up to land the Victorian, won Hawthorn's first day fitness test at Caulfield Grammar's Wheelers Hill campus on Thursday.

The 18-year-old won all four 1km tests to stand out ahead of the likes of Changkuoth Jiath, new recruit Karl Amon, Max Ramsden, Ned Long and delisted free agent signing Fergus Greene, who arrived at the club in November following two exceptional seasons for Box Hill.