WESTERN Bulldogs young gun Sam Darcy has returned to full training after an interrupted start to the summer, but star midfielder Adam Treloar is still recovering from off-season ankle surgery.

Darcy was restricted to light duties away from the main group before Christmas due to an infection in his knee.

The 19-year-old transitioned back into the main group when the Bulldogs reported back for pre-season training last Thursday and completed Monday morning's session at Skinner Reserve.

Darcy overcame a non-existent first pre-season at the club due to a stress fracture in his foot to force his way into Luke Beveridge's side late last season, playing the final three rounds and the elimination final loss to Fremantle.

With the return of veteran defender Liam Jones and the arrival of star forward-ruck Rory Lobb, it remains to be seen where Darcy will play in his second season.

But after such an exciting start to life in the AFL, especially given the foot injury that wiped out his first six months at the club, the 2021 No.2 pick will start the season as one of the favourites for the Rising Star Award.

Treloar underwent an operation in September to repair an ankle problem he carried across the second half of last season.

The 29-year-old has trained away from the main group across the first half of the pre-season and is taking a little bit longer than first hoped to recover from surgery.

He is on track to be fit in time for round one and expected to return to a more permanent midfield spot after spending time at half-back last year, helping to fill the void left by the departure of reigning Sutton Medallist Josh Dunkley.

Meanwhile, coach Beveridge is currently trialling Josh Bruce in defence after the 30-year-old returned from a knee reconstruction late last season.

The former Saint and Giant booted 48 goals in 2021 before his season ended when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in round 21 – and has kicked at least 36 goals in a season on five occasions – but he could be headed for a return to the backline, where he spent his first three seasons in the AFL.

Much like at the other end of the ground, the Dogs have pressure for spots in the key defensive posts with Alex Keath fighting for a position against the likes of Ryan Gardner – who finished seventh in last year's best and fairest – and Jones.

Bailey Smith was restricted to training away from the main group alongside Rhylee West for the first half of Monday's session, before returning to the club.

The star midfielder is dealing with soreness but is expected to transition into the main group later this month as the club takes a conservative approach at this time of year.

Young key defender Jedd Busslinger is nearing a return to full fitness after his draft year was ended by a shoulder reconstruction in July.

The club used pick No.13 in last November's NAB AFL Draft on Busslinger and expects the West Australian to start contact training in the coming weeks after building his load across the first block of the pre-season.

The Bulldogs open their 2023 season against Melbourne at the MCG in a little more than two months.