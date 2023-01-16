Campbell Chesser warms up before West Coast's practice match against Fremantle on February 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast midfielder Campbell Chesser lifted his workload at training on Monday as the prized youngster builds towards an overdue return to the main group this pre-season.

Chesser remains on a managed program as he works his way back from serious bone and ligament damage in his right ankle last February, with the Eagles taking a cautious approach with their first-round pick from the 2021 NAB AFL Draft.

The classy right footer spent time with the rehab group during last week's return to training but appeared to step things up on Monday, taking part in several drills before completing his own running session.

The 19-year-old moved well at Mineral Resources Park and put his kicking skills on show before he was moved to the sidelines during higher intensity ball-movement work.

Club champion Tom Barrass was also among those on lighter duties as he continues to sport a cast on his right wrist. The star defender was able to complete some light marking with both hands, however, after running laps.

Forward Jake Waterman and premiership defender Liam Duggan, who are each managing knee injuries, both trained away from the main group.

The Eagles' senior midfielders are in good shape, with experienced pair Dom Sheed and Andrew Gaff impressing after strong outings during last Friday's match simulation session.

Dual club champion Elliot Yeo has clearly taken a step forward after being managed before the Christmas break. He completed Monday's session with the main group and showed his powerful attributes on several occasions.

Captain Luke Shuey spent much of Monday's session running laps but could return to spend time with the main group by the end of the week.

Among the draftees, big-bodied midfielder Reuben Ginbey appeared at home moving through the midfield contests, while small forward Noah Long has excited the club with his potential early.