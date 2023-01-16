Joshua Gibcus marks the ball in Richmond's round 16 match against West Coast at the MCG on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND young gun Josh Gibcus has suffered a hamstring injury that could sideline him for the start of the season.

The 19-year-old was carried off the track by two trainers at the Swinburne Centre during a drill on Monday.

Gibcus will meet with a specialist on Tuesday to determine whether he requires surgery to repair the tendon.

AFL.com.au understands the club is bracing for the young defender to go under the knife with the injury believed to be serious.

"Unfortunately, Josh suffered what we think is a pretty serious hamstring injury (on Monday)," Richmond physical performance manager Luke Meehan said.

"It's pretty fresh, he will consult specialists in the next couple of days and we'll know the plan of action from there."

Josh Gibcus flies at the front of the pack for Richmond against Melbourne in R6, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

After being selected with pick No.9 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, Gibcus played 18 games during an impressive debut season in Damien Hardwick's defence.

Gibcus had made an impressive start to 2023 by reporting back for pre-season training in great condition last week.

The GWV Rebels product ran the fifth fastest 2km time-trial at Punt Road last Thursday, winning the second heat in the group that contained younger players and key position players.

