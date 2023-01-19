The injured Sam Reid looks dejected after Sydney lost to Geelong in the 2022 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY forward Sam Reid is still yet to resume full training following the adductor injury that hampered him in last year's Grand Final.

The Swans opted to risk Reid, 31, in the premiership decider, a decision coach John Longmire later admitted was a 'mistake' after his side was thrashed by Geelong by 81 points.

Reid injured his adductor in the preliminary final win over Collingwood before being subbed off just after half-time against the Cats.

He remains on a "modified football skills program as he works back in to full training" following the injury, the Swans said on Thursday.

Sam Reid on the bench for Sydney against Geelong in the 2022 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Marc Sheather (foot) and Hugo Hall-Kahan (knee) are also on modified programs following off-season surgeries.

Joel Amartey strained his hamstring this week and is expected to build to full training over the next month.

Lachlan Rankin is also on a modified program due to a knee injury, while Lewis Melican strained his abductor last week and is set to miss up to a fortnight of training.

The Swans begin their 2023 season against Gold Coast on March 18.