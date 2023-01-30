JOSH Eyre has suffered a setback in his pursuit of a second chance at AFL level after injurying his hamstring at St Kilda training at RSEA Park on Monday.

The delisted Bomber has been auditioning for a spot on the Saints' rookie list since Ross Lyon's squad started pre-season training on December 5.

But it is understood the 20-year-old has suffered a suspected serious hamstring injury and wasn't able to drive home from St Kilda's headquarters due to the injury.

Josh Eyre at St Kilda training on January 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The 20-year-old will undergo a scan in the next 24 hours but is all but certain to be sidelined for the rest of the pre-season supplemental selection period – the deadline is February 15 – and could even be unavailable for the start of the season if there is tendon damage.

St Kilda provided Liam Stocker with an AFL lifeline earlier this month, four months after the former first-round pick wasn't offered another deal by Carlton, but have a second list spot available ahead of the deadline.

The Saints have been hit hard by injuries to key position players across the pre-season; star key forward Max King required a shoulder reconstruction in December after suffering a dislocation, Jack Hayes cracked a metatarsal in his left foot a fortnight ago and Matt Allison was ruled out for up to five months last week due to a foot injury.

With King, Hayes and Allison all injured, it was thought Eyre's chances of another shot had increased, but now the bad timing might deter the Saints from signing him.

Josh Eyre during Essendon's VFL match against Port Melbourne in 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite not breaking through for a debut across two seasons at the Hangar, Eyre was considered unlucky to not land a third year with the Bombers. But with Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti coming out of retirement, Dyson Heppell remaining at the club and the Davey twins committing via the draft, Essendon ran out of list spots.

Eyre arrived at the Saints with a hamstring issue but has trained with the main group across most of the pre-season.

Former list manager James Gallagher was understood to be a big fan of Eyre, but he departed the club in early December and has since been replaced by Carlton legend Stephen Silvagni, who officially starts on February 15.

The Saints' head of football Geoff Walsh has also stepped down, just four months after his appointment.

Meanwhile, Tasmanian small forward Brandon Leary is no longer trialling for a spot at Waverley Park after Hawthorn opted against extending his audition.

The Hawks haven't added anyone to its train-on list and won't have any trialists during the pre-season camp in Gippsland this week.

Hawthorn has invited Box Hill trio Callum Brown, Cal Porter and Patrick Naish – among others from the VFL program – to train with Sam Mitchell's program across the pre-season.

Quinton Narkle warms up ahead of the R11 clash between Geelong and Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium on May 28, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

It is understood Hawthorn is open to considering someone from Box Hill before the SSP deadline next month, but might keep the spot open for the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Former Geelong midfielder Quinton Narkle and country football star Kaelen Bradtke are heading on the Tigers' pre-season camp in Apollo Bay this week and are expected to be given until the deadline to press their cases for a spot at Punt Road.