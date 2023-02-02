Anthony Caminiti runs with the ball during the Northern Knights' clash against the Gippsland Power in the NAB League on September 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has decided to explore another avenue for key forward depth ahead of the pre-season supplemental selection period deadline, inviting Anthony Caminiti to trial for the final spot on the Saints' rookie list.

The 19-year-old is part of Carlton's VFL program and will have less than a handful of training sessions to mount his case for a spot at RSEA Park in 2023.

Caminiti caught the attention of recruiters through his form for the Northern Knights in the NAB League, as well as his output for Carey Grammar in the APS.

New St Kilda coach Ross Lyon has been dealt a handful of injuries across his first summer back at the club since he departed for Fremantle at the end of 2011.

First, young star Max King required a shoulder reconstruction in December after suffering an injury at training, then Jack Hayes cracked a metatarsal in his foot before untried spearhead Matt Allison suffered a stress fracture in his foot.

The Saints had been trialling former Essendon key-position prospect Josh Eyre across the summer, but released the 20-year-old earlier this week after he suffered a hamstring strain in training on Monday.

Delisted Blue Liam Stocker earned a lifeline last month when the Saints rewarded his training form with a spot on the list.

Now, new list manager Stephen Silvagni is looking at another player with Carlton ties in the form of the 196cm key forward.