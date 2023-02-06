Tom Mitchell poses for a photograph after Collingwood training on December 16, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER posting his lowest AFL Fantasy return since 2014, Tom Mitchell is set to increase his midfield time at his new club and get back to his best.

Centre bounce attendance numbers are set to increase for Mitchell at Collingwood. He was bumped from the time in the middle that the inside midfielder was accustomed to in his last year at the Hawks.

Mitchell shares how his pre-season is going and that of some of his teammates a couple of weeks out from his return to University of Tasmania Stadium to take on his old club in a practice match.

"I didn't think I would be playing footy again in Launceston after coming to Collingwood," Mitchell said. "Getting down there to play against my old teammates will be good fun."

On the latest episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast, The Traders caught up with Josh Gabelich with plenty of pre-season news. Roy, Calvin and Warnie ran through the best picks in the midfield and answered plenty of listeners' questions with just five weeks to go before round one.

In this week’s episode …

2:00 - What does Zac Williams' ACL injury mean for the Blues?

5:00 - Christian Salem has a thyroid issue.

8:05 - Roy reveals the midfielders in his Rollin' 22.

13:00 - The boys are hot on Jack Macrae.

18:00 - Behind Will Ashcroft, who are the best rookie midfielders to watch this pre-season?

21:50 - This year appears different with the under-priced players.

27:45 - Roy is bullish on Lachie Whitfield despite his MID-only status.

30:30 - Josh Gabelich joins the show and learns he has the early lead in the AFL Fantasy Journo of the Year.

33:30 - Tim Taranto will be a permanent midfielder with Dustin Martin expecting more forward time.

36:10 - Will the injury to Tim English affect the start of his season?

40:00 - Can we pick James Worpel?

42:15 - Josh Weddle is the cash cow that is impressing the most at Hawthorn.

45:45 - How is Darcy Cameron's hamstring?

55:00 - What can Will Setterfield average?

59:10 - Luke Davies-Uniacke versus Jy Simpkin?

1:04:20 - Who are the first six picked midfielders in Draft?

1:06:00 - Tom Mitchell joins the show.

1:10:00 - By the end of this year, Mitchell expects Nick Daicos to be a midfielder.

1:12:40 - Who would be first picked out of the Ball Magnets?

