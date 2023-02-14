St Kilda fans cheer on their team during the R11 clash against North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium on May 29, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

GENERAL admission ticket prices to AFL premiership season matches at the MCG and Marvel Stadium will be frozen for a fifth consecutive year.

After the first footy-less summer since 2016 (following the move of AFLW to August), fans will get their long-awaited opportunity to buy tickets for the MCG and Marvel Stadium on Tuesday, February 21 for club and AFL members, opening to the general public the following day (see times below).

Prices remain at 2018 levels, as the 2023 season looms as one free from COVID-19 interruptions or crowd restrictions and fans continue to return to the footy, with GA adult tickets at $27, concession at $18, children at $5 and under fours for free.

Collingwood fans show their support during the R17 match against North Melbourne at the MCG on July 9, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

A family pass (two adults, two children) for GA to Marvel or the MCG during the home and away season will sit at $54, a move which was successfully trialled during the 2022 season.

"More than 6.1 million fans attended a game last season, one of our best seasons on record both on and off the field, and with the 2023 season 30 days away, the momentum is very quickly building," AFL executive general manager customer and commercial Kylie Rogers said.

>> READ THE FULL AFL STATEMENT HERE

"The price freeze and family ticket are part of our commitment to fans in keeping footy prices as affordable and accessible as possible, and thanking members and fans who continue to stick by their clubs, as cost-of-living pressures are very much front of mind for every household.

"We are really aware of the challenges everyone is facing; this is the fifth year in a row we have frozen GA prices – it is an important part of continuing to make the game as accessible as possible.

"In driving key commercial outcomes, it allows us to keep AFL matches affordable and accessible while also working with another of our key priorities to ensure our game is affordable and accessible at community level, where young boys and girls can play footy."

Fans arrive before the R15 match between Geelong and Richmond at the MCG on June 25, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ticket on-sale times

MCG (Ticketek)

Tuesday February 21

12pm – Club Members (Rounds 1-15)

2pm – AFL Members (Rounds 1-3 Only)

Wednesday February 22

12pm – General Public (Rounds 1-15)

MARVEL STADIUM (Ticketmaster)

Tuesday February 21

10am – AFL Members (Rounds 1-3 Only)

12pm – Club Members (Rounds 1-15)

Wednesday February 22

12pm – General Public (Rounds 1-15)

Tickets go on sale dates are staggered for each individual state with full details here for national sales: https://www.afl.com.au/tickets/onsale-dates/toyota-afl-premiership-season