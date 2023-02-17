DUAL club champion Elliot Yeo and prized draftee Reuben Ginbey were the stars of West Coast's intraclub on Friday night, while young midfielder Campbell Chesser took a big step towards an early season debut.

With the Eagles split into A and B teams for the first half, Yeo was dominant in the midfield and exuded the confidence of a player who has all his physical assets back after a long run with injury.

The premiership star had the strength to shrug off tackles, the agility to dance around opponents in traffic, and – most notably – the power to burst free from stoppages and win damaging clearances.

After 27 games across the past three seasons, including just five last year because of calf, concussion and COVID setbacks, Yeo looked back to his best as a midfielder while also rotating in defence.

The 29-year-old was joined in the stronger line-up's midfield by Tim Kelly, Jai Culley and Ginbey, who continues to defy his age this pre-season and was in excellent touch.

The 18-year-old, who was recruited with pick No.9 in last year's NAB AFL Draft, was a regular at centre bounces and won plenty of the ball to mount a compelling case for round one selection.

Big-bodied midfielder Culley was also at the forefront of a midfield that was missing captain Luke Shuey and premiership hero Dom Sheed, with the Eagles saying both were managed.

Culley, who kicked an early goal and took a strong contested mark, won his share of centre clearances and set up teammates well, with the 19-year-old also on track to be there when the Eagles face North Melbourne in round one.

Perhaps the most encouraging performance of the night was Chesser's opening half, however, with the second-year midfielder shining on a wing early as he builds his way back from a serious ankle injury.

Recruited with pick No.14 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, Chesser didn't play at all last year but is now on track to feature in the Eagles' practice matches against Port Adelaide and Adelaide.

Campbell Chesser in action during West Coast's intraclub match on February 17, 2023. Picture: West Coast FC

The classy right-footer kicked two first-half goals and won plenty of the ball, running hard on the outside but also using his agility in traffic to create forays forward.

After playing one half as planned, he completed a separate running session alongside teammates Liam Duggan and Jake Waterman, whose minutes were also managed.

Draftee Noah Long (two goals) continued to impress, while Kelly, star defender Jeremy McGovern and premiership forward Liam Ryan (two goals) all had excellent periods.

L-R: Liam Ryan, Sam Petrevski-Seton and Noah Long celebrate a goal during West Coast's intraclub match on February 17, 2023. Picture: West Coast FC

With Jack Darling (ankle) in a race to be fit for round one and tall forward Oscar Allen being managed, the Eagles sent key defender Tom Barrass into attack after quarter-time in a sign they are preparing a contingency plan.

Backman Harry Edwards also drifted forward late and kicked back-to-back goals, including a 50m set shot.

Draftee Elijah Hewett started on the B team in the first half and received more midfield opportunities once teams were modified after the main break, kicking a third-quarter goal.