COLLINGWOOD forward Jack Ginnivan has been banned for the first two rounds of the season after admitting to illicit drug use.

Ginnivan will also miss the Magpies' two pre-season matches against Carlton and Hawthorn, and cannot play VFL at any time during his suspension.

The 20-year-old has also been hit with a $5000 suspended fine, and has received one strike under the AFL's Illicit Drugs Policy.

Ginnivan's admission to the AFL Integrity Unit came after vision of him with an illicit substance in Torquay in January emerged on Thursday.

He had a breakout season in 2022, kicking 40 goals and playing 23 games in Collingwood's thrilling run to the preliminary final, where it suffered a narrow loss to Sydney at the SCG.

Ginnivan took part in the Magpies' intraclub hitout on Friday night, but suffered a cut leg late in the first half and took no further part in the game.

Jack Ginnivan in action during Collingwood's intraclub match on Friday, February 17. Picture: AFL Photos

The goalsneak apologised in a statement released by Collingwood on Saturday night.

"I want to take ownership of my actions in the vision which shows me with an illicit substance," Ginnivan said.



"I understand that as an AFL player I have standards I need to meet and, on this occasion, I have fallen well short of the standards expected of me as a footballer and as a representative of Collingwood.



"I am truly sorry to everyone that I have let down with my behaviour. Firstly, my family and the Collingwood football family who each support me so well on and off the field. To our club members and fans, our sponsors and the AFL, I am aware my poor decision-making has impacted on all of you and for that I also apologise.



"I have made mistakes along the way and I'm determined to learn from them in order to be the best person and footballer I can be to avoid letting people down which is what I have done here."

Jack Ginnivan looks on after the preliminary final between Collingwood and Sydney at the SCG on September 17, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Collingwood's general manager of football, Graham Wright, said the club was "incredibly disappointed" in Ginnivan's actions.

"The vision was captured by a member of the public following the club's pre-season camp in January and was distributed to media in recent days," Wright said.

"All players and staff are continually educated on appropriate behaviours and we expect everyone at our club to uphold the highest of standards as representatives of the wider Collingwood community, our members, supporters and corporate partners.

"We will continue to work closely with Jack, who has owned his behaviour, to provide him with the support and continual education he needs as he continues his journey at Collingwood."

Ginnivan's punishment was agreed after meeting with Collingwood leaders and the AFL Integrity Unit. He will also undertake further education over and above the AFL-mandated training on illicit substances.

AFL EGM Football Andrew Dillon said: "The AFL wishes to reiterate that AFL players are well-educated when it comes to the harms associated with the use of illicit substances, and have a responsibility to themselves, their clubs and their professional careers to uphold community expectations."