Geelong's Zach Tuohy is chaired off the MCG after defeating Sydney in his 250th game, the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

FOR AS long as Irish players move from one side of the world to the other to play this game, this is the image that will stand the test of time.

Zach Tuohy draped in the Ireland and Portlaoise flags, sitting on the shoulders of compatriot Mark O'Connor and Rhys Stanley, gripping the premiership cup, as he departs the MCG following his 250th game.

Tuohy had planned this moment long before it happened.

The 33-year-old bought a Portlaoise flag ahead of the 2020 Grand Final in Brisbane, only for it to remain in his bag, deep inside the bowels of the Gabba, as Richmond put the Cats to the sword in the second half of that year's decider.

Only one man from the emerald isle – Sydney great Tadhg Kennelly – had won the ultimate prize before Geelong beat Sydney by 81 points last September.

Now there are three Irish premiership players.

On the eve of a new season, five months on from that famous September afternoon, after a whirlwind trip back home, it still doesn't quite feel real for Tuohy.

"It was always a dream of mine if we ever won it, I wanted something from my local team," Tuohy told AFL.com.au.

"Irish players have connections to club teams that isn't fully appreciated here. Some players might come from a village with a few hundred people, but that will be really important to them. It was really hard for me to leave my club team. I always wanted to acknowledge them if we won one.

"In 2020, in the hub I got a green and white flag and Quinton Narkle, who is a really talented artist, I just asked him to write freehand 'come on the town' on it. That's what my club are known for. Unfortunately, that Grand Final didn't go to plan. But I thought, if we ever got back there and win it, I'm going to bring it on the dais with me.

"Funnily enough, there is vision after the Grand Final of me running up to one of the doctors and asking him to run down and grab it for me. I saw footage of me pointing at the changerooms and asking for it.

"I must admit, when I see that photo, I pause for a second and look at it and look at all the different people in the background. I don't even really remember what I was thinking at the time and every time I see it, it feels like I'm seeing it for the first time. It makes all the tough days of trying to break into a new sport, of moving overseas, it makes it all worthwhile. I can't even really remember what those tough days felt like when I look at it."

Zach Tuohy with his family after Geelong defeated Sydney in the 2022 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

The former Carlton defender enjoyed an extended period at home following the Grand Final and Carji Greeves Medal – he finished sixth after playing 24 games in 2022 – and held his wedding reception on home soil, where the veteran could enjoy the glory of premiership success with teammates who had made the trek over.

"It was incredible. The last time I went home was the end of the 2019 season. We all know what happened in the 2020 season and 2021 was the prelim exit. It felt like between my two stints back home I just had a whole career worth of disappointment, coming close and not quite getting there. To go back off the back of just winning it was incredible," he said.

"It all came together in a really special way. To be able to go back there and share it with my family and friends was special. My club Portlaoise were proud as punch. They put on a couple of events for me to celebrate it. It couldn't have worked out more perfectly. Even though I've always felt a lot of support from back home, I was blown away by the coverage and support."

Tuohy and the Cats get back to work in just a week when Chris Scott's side opens its premiership defence against Collingwood on the first Friday night of the season.

After winning the prize that had motivated him across his first six seasons at GMHBA Stadium, Tuohy has had to reset across the summer and find fresh motivation ahead of his 14th season in Australia.

Geelong players sing the song on the ground after winning the 2022 AFL Grand Final against Sydney at the MCG on September 24, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The next challenge is to go back-to-back, something only six sides have been able to do during the AFL era.

"I was pretty open about the fact that that was all that was motivating me, the desire to win one. I think that was driven mostly by the fact we'd come so close. In a weird way, it's easier not winning one when you're miles off, but to come close and not quite get there is really difficult to take," he said.

"Having won it last year, I have to admit, mentally I'm in such a good space where I can enjoy it and the prospect of going back-to-back is so exciting. There are no real nerves about not winning it, there is just excitement now. Ticking one off was nice, but the thought of myself and Mark being two-time Irish players, that has a nice ring to it. Who knows, we might even be the first all-Irish half-back line to win one. I must admit, I do feel different, but I think it is in a good way, a really happy way. It's hard to describe."

The third member of that potential all-Irish half-back line is Oisin Mullin, the latest to make the journey to the AFL who has arrived at the Cats as one of the most talented Gaelic Football prospects our game has ever poached.

While the two-time GAA young player of the year is at the start of his journey and yet to play his first senior game for Geelong, Tuohy is now within 15 matches of surpassing Melbourne legend Jim Stynes' Irish games record.

"I've said this quite a few times now; he is a legend of the game, forget his Irish heritage, he is just a legend of the game," he said.

"There is a level of almost embarrassment – I'm not sure if that's the right word – but there is a little bit of embarrassment if I were to pass him, just because I don't feel like I belong in his category in any sense. If it was to happen, I would be hugely honoured.

"I still remember trying to get my first game; 250 or 260 games seemed a hell of a long way away back then. It is bizarre, I didn't realise I was closing in on it until late last year. If it happens, I will be really proud but it will feel strange."

