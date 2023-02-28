THE AFL has tightened the legal loophole that Carlton used to successfully fight the two-match ban handed to eventual Brownlow Medallist Patrick Cripps last year.

The League has announced 13 amendments to its Tribunal guidelines, including a tightening of the definition of 'front-on contact' as part of the competition's push to better protect players from head injuries.

But the most noteworthy change is linked to the Cripps case last year, which culminated in an extraordinary four-and-a-half hour hearing of legal submissions and deliberation that saw the Carlton skipper essentially get off on a technicality.

Outgoing AFL CEO Gill McLachlan said last year he was "very agitated" by the Appeals Board's decision, saying it was "frustrating to have a legal view about due process or procedural fairness - a complete nonsense - really affect a clear mandate to protect the head".

And the League has moved to reduce the chances of players escaping a suspension due to a procedural error, with the AFL's footy boss Andrew Dillon calling for "minimal formality" in future proceedings.

2023 Amendments to AFL Tribunal Guidelines

"While the Tribunal must accord with natural justice in its operation, the Tribunal's processes should be fair and efficient with minimal formality, acknowledging that the Tribunal is not conducting court proceedings," Dillon said in a statement.

Cripps and his legal team cited an 'error of law' in having his suspension overturned, one of four stipulations available when contesting a decision by the Tribunal.

Callum Ah Chee leaves the field after a bump by Patrick Cripps during the R21 clash between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba on August 7, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

But the League has cracked down on that loophole, saying it will now only be a relevant grounds for appeal if "there was an error of law that had a material impact on the Tribunal's decision".

Players can now also be cited for making front-on contact to a player with their head over the ball regardless of whether the opponent is looking up or down at the point of contact. Previously, players would only be cited if the opponent was looking down over the ball.

"There are circumstances where a player's head may be over the ball, but the player may still be looking up and so their head is not "down". In this context the victim player is still vulnerable, and that contact where this occurs, which is otherwise Careless (or Intentional), should still be graded as Forceful Front-On Contact.

"It is (no longer) necessary for a player's head to be "down" over the ball – it is only necessary for the player's head to be over the ball."

Dillon said the League would continue to tweak its rules to ensure protecting the head of players is paramount.

"We continue to make changes that ensure the AFL's commitment to protect the head of players is reinforced by the AFL Tribunal," he said.

