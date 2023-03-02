NORTH Melbourne's Tarryn Thomas has had charges related to alleged breaches of a court order withdrawn.

Thomas faced the Melbourne Magistrates' Court last week on two charges of violating a court order, but the Kangaroos said on Thursday that the charges have been dropped.

The 22-year-old returned to training last week having stepped away from the club on February 2 after allegations of threats of violence against women surfaced.

Jy Simpkin and Tarryn Thomas arrive at North Melbourne on February 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"North Melbourne wishes to advise that charges heard in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court last week against Tarryn Thomas have been withdrawn," a short club statement read on Thursday.

"Thomas returned to training this week and he continues to complete his respect and responsibility training and education program."

Thomas was charged by police in January with a single count of threatening to distribute an intimate image, with that case yet to be heard.

On Monday, North footy boss Todd Viney said Thomas remains unavailable for selection as he looks to win back the trust of his teammates and coaches.

KANGAS LATEST North outlines road back as Thomas returns to the club

"In this environment, you behave yourself into an AFL program and you behave yourself out of an AFL program," Viney said.

"We've set the terms, continue to display the wrong habits, and you find yourself out.

"As part of this process, Tarryn spoke to the leadership group about things he's learned over the past four weeks and the 12 months leading into this position. He was quite vulnerable and open, the leadership group put forward what they expect from him moving forward, so it was a good two-way conversation."