ST KILDA and Essendon will launch a Friday triple-header of practice matches with their final hitout ahead of the 2023 premiership season.

After Collingwood, Fremantle and Brisbane all recorded victories on Thursday, there will be a further three matches tonight before three more on Saturday ahead of the start the season proper on March 16.

The undermanned Saints will host the Bombers at RSEA Park from 4.10pm AEDT, with Essendon to be without Jake Stringer (hamstring) and Dyson Heppell (foot) as the pair races the clock to be fit for round one.

The Saints' injury woes continued this week with Jack Billings ruled out for eight weeks, joining Max King, Jack Hayes, Zak Jones and Tim Membrey on the injured list, while Seb Ross has been rested. Brad Hill is a late out due to personal reasons, but the Saints have elected not to elevate a player from the emergency list, leaving them a man down on the bench.

Carlton stars Patrick Cripps and Harry McKay have also been rested for its match against Sydney at 7.10pm AEDT, while the Swans will be without co-captain Callum Mills and small forward Tom Papley due to injury.

Recruit Aaron Francis has been listed as an emergency by the Swans, but Nick Blakey is back having recovered from a recent bout of glandular fever while tall Hayden McLean also returns from a quad strain.

West Coast fans will get their first look at prized draftee Reuben Ginbey for its match against Adelaide (4.40pm local, 7.40pm AEDT), but ruckman Nic Naitanui (Achilles) will miss again.

Eagles skipper Luke Shuey and small forward Jamaine Jones will play having missed last week's win over Port Adelaide, while Taylor Walker returns for the Crows having been rested for last week's match simulation against Fremantle.

Clubs have named 26-man teams for their final hitouts of the pre-season, with eight players on the bench. While last week's match simulations varied in length and quarter duration, this week's official practice games must follow standard AFL rules.

All games will be broadcast live on Kayo Sports and Foxtel and live scores can be found on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official app.