NEW GREATER Western Sydney standalone captain Toby Greene has turned to former premiership skippers Trent Cotchin and James Hird to help him develop as a leader, following his stellar rise from a lad to an AFL skipper.

The 29-year-old had never captained a team at any level until he filled in for Stephen Coniglio in 2021, before being appointed co-captain alongside the West Australian and Josh Kelly ahead of last season.

Now the dual All-Australian is the sole leader of the Giants under the guidance of new senior coach Adam Kingsley.

Greene grew up with posters of Hird on his bedroom walls and developed a bond with the Essendon great when he worked with Greater Western Sydney last season, gleaning advice on football, leadership and business.

This week, Greene organised a lunch with Richmond's three-time premiership captain Cotchin in Melbourne, after a pre-season where Kingsley regularly referenced the impeccable leadership of the Brownlow medallist.

Toby Greene during GWS's pre-season training on January 18, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

In a team full of superstars, Cotchin is regarded as one of the great leaders of the modern era, demonstrating how valuable vulnerability, empathy and a selfless approach to the game can be for a culture.

Cotchin stepped down as Richmond captain at the end of 2021 following 188 games in charge across nine seasons, starting 2023 needing 13 appearances to reach 300 games.

"He is just someone I really admire. We've actually clashed a bit on the field, but I've always admired the way he's gone about it and the way he changed the model of his game, really," Greene told AFL.com.au in Sydney on Wednesday.

"He used to be a high possession midfielder and he turned into a tough, inspirational player who did everything for the team. I was always impressed by that. He let others do what he did previously. I thought maybe that's something that I can try and incorporate. He is highly respected as well.

"The main takeaway was how to deal with certain situations, getting outside yourself and focusing on others, putting your energy in the right places and try and make the environment as positive as possible. He also said to lean on others as much as you can. If you've got the right people in your organisation, everyone is willing to help you get to where you want to get to as fast as you can."

Toby Greene and Sam Collins clash in Greater Western Sydney's 2023 pre-season clash with Gold Coast. Picture: Getty Images

Greater Western Sydney's decision to move from three co-captains to one skipper had the potential to wound the two that have been demoted to vice-captain status, but Greene believes the decision hasn't altered how Coniglio and Kelly conduct their business and their commitment to the cause.

The star trio will be supported by four new inclusions to the leadership group – Sam Taylor, Connor Idun, Harry Perryman and Tom Green – with former skippers Callan Ward and Phil Davis both still involved in the overall leadership program.

"We always knew from the first day I met 'Kingers' that he preferred one captain. That was fine. It was his opinion and we respected it. When we did, it could have been either one of us; it wouldn't have changed how I went about this year or how 'Cogs' goes about this year or how 'Chook' goes. We will use each other as much as we can," he said.

"There are four new boys in the leadership group plus us three. I think it's a really good blend. Those four young boys probably connect more with the group than what we do just based on the age of the group. There is a big group of 21-to-25-year-olds. Not much has changed, to be honest."

Stephen Coniglio, Josh Kelly and Toby Greene ahead of GWS's game against Collingwood in round 15, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

For someone who has been charged by the MRO 22 times across his 191-game career, most notably and most recently the six-game suspension for making contact with an umpire, and someone who has copped his fair amount of grief from the outside, Greene's elevation to captain hasn't happened overnight.

The Victorian from Wesley College and the Oakleigh Chargers admits he was a mile off a leadership position when he first arrived on the AFL scene, but credits former senior coach Leon Cameron and the leaders at the club for helping him improve to the point where he is now in a coveted position.

"It's just been a slow process. I've gained respect, gained trust over six or seven years," he said.

"'Cogs', 'Chook', Tom Green, Finn Callaghan – they are leaders from the moment they walk in the door. I was the opposite to that. I needed people to work a lot with me to get me in a position to play AFL footy. And once I was doing that, then I could maybe think about a leadership role and that's sort of how it happened.

"Once I got my footy going really good in my fourth and fifth year and then got pushed into leadership by Leon, it was probably year by year after that, took more of a role and started to understand that I could have a really positive impact on the group.

"I've got four or five years left to win a premiership. If I can help the group do that by being a leader then I better do it."