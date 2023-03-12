WE ASKED you for your favourite MCG moments and now we need your help to decide the best footy moment EVER at the 'G.

Ahead of the MCG's 3000th VFL/AFL match this weekend, when Melbourne faces the Western Bulldogs on Saturday night of the opening round, we want to know your favourite moment from the home of footy.

We received thousands of responses last week and we've narrowed the most popular answers down to the top 15, but there can be only one winner.

From those fresh in the memory like Jamie Elliott's goal to sink Carlton last year, to Wayne Harmes' memorable tap in 1979, we want you to vote for your favourite.

Vote in our poll below, and relive the top 15 moments further down.

Joel Selwood's day, 2022 GF

Call it recency bias if you want, but the most recent AFL match at the MCG will still be spoken about in decades. Joel Selwood's fairytale ending was bookended by two special moments that underlined his character; first when he carried young Levi Ablett out onto the ground before the game, and then his special celebration with Cats super fan Sammy. Throw in arguably the best goal of his brilliant career, an audacious checkside in the final quarter of a thumping Geelong win, and the day could not have gone any better for Cats fans and their inspirational skipper.

Jamie Elliott sinks Carlton, R23 2022

Jamie Elliott's match-winning goal against Essendon in round 19 last year got plenty of love, but it was his goal against Carlton in the final minutes of the regular season that will stick in the memory for years. With the Blues seemingly cruising towards a drought-breaking finals spot, a stunning Magpies surge was capped off by Elliott's ice-cool finish to break Carlton hearts and cost them a spot in the finals by the barest of margins. One of the most remarkable finishes to a home and away season ever.

Dom Sheed's goal, 2018 GF

Is this the most clutch goal in 3000 games of footy at the 'G? A very popular response, one of the tightest Grand Finals ever was decided by a piece of play West Coast fans could only dream of. From Jeremy McGovern's mark in defence to Nathan Vardy's mark and kick, Liam Ryan's hanger and Dom Sheed's grab and clutch shot for goal, it was a near-perfect piece of play that broke Collingwood hearts and secured the flag for the Eagles.

Kane Lambert's goal, 2017 PF

Among all of Richmond's recent success, it was noteworthy that the most popular moment among Tigers fans was not in a Grand Final but a prelim. The noise from the 90,000-strong Tiger Army for their preliminary final against GWS was something truly special, and it peaked when Kane Lambert thumped through the opening goal of the game inside the first 30 seconds. It continued a golden September for the Tigers' faithful, who went on to secure a breakthrough premiership, the first of three in the space of just four years.

Tom Boyd's goal, 2016 GF

A moment almost all footy fans could enjoy, with the obvious exception of Sydney supporters, came in 2016 when the Western Bulldogs ended 62 years of heartache by beating the Swans in the Grand Final. In a game full of memorable moments, Tom Boyd's last-quarter goal was a standout moment among both Doggies fans and neutrals.

Shaun Burgoyne breaks the curse, 2013 PF

Similar to Richmond's Lambert moment above, the most popular moment from Hawthorn supporters came not in a premiership decider but a week earlier. With the famous Kennett Curse hanging over their heads, the Hawks broke Geelong's hold on them with a memorable Shaun Burgoyne goal late in the 2013 preliminary final. With the curse broken, the Hawks then stormed to back-to-back-to-back flags.

Heath Shaw's smother, 2010 GF replay

"He came up behind him like a librarian!". Dennis Cometti's brilliant call of Heath Shaw's desperate smother in the opening quarter of the 2010 Grand Final replay was a popular response from Magpies fans. At a pivotal moment early in the match, Shaw's dive denied Nick Riewoldt a certain goal, and St Kilda never recovered. Held to just one goal in the first half, the Saints lost by 56 points to continue their long wait for a second flag.

David Zaharakis' goal, Anzac Day 2009

The annual Anzac Day game in 2009 was seemingly over with the Magpies 14 points up during time-on in the final term, but goals in quick succession from Leroy Jetta and Ricky Dyson suddenly brought the Bombers to within a kick. As the rain fell, Jetta even had a chance to win it but fumbled running into an open goal, which looked to have cost his side the game. But a young David Zaharakis, playing just the fourth game of his career, slammed home a memorable goal from the resulting kick-in, sealing his place in folklore with barely 10 seconds remaining.

Leo Barry's mark, 2005 GF

One of the most common responses last week was simply 'Leo Barry, you star!' - and no one needs reminding what that means! The longest drought in VFL/AFL history came to a dramatic end in 2005 when Leo Barry's clutch mark sealed Sydney's first flag since 1932. Barry's remarkable grab deep in defence, and Stephen Quartermain's commentary, have become iconic.

Michael Voss v Scott Burns, 2002 GF

Of all the memorable moments from Brisbane's famous premiership treble at the turn of the century, this one sticks most in the memory of Lions fans. At a pivotal moment in the second quarter on a wet Melbourne day, Brisbane skipper Michael Voss was ironed out by a textbook bump from Collingwood's Scott Burns. But the brilliant Voss quickly got to his feet, defied the wet conditions to pick the ball up off the turf and handball to Simon Black for a pivotal goal - and didn't he let Burns know about it!

Fraser Brown's tackle, 1999 PF

Rated by many to be one of the greatest games of the AFL era, Carlton's preliminary final win over bitter rival Essendon was sealed by Fraser Brown's textbook tackle on Dean Wallis with less than 40 seconds remaining, which still lingers in the memory. With Carlton holding a one-point lead, Brown's tackle prevented one final Essendon surge inside 50 as the Blues held on to secure a spot in the Grand Final.

Darren Jarman's final quarter, 1997 GF

A star at SANFL level and an AFL premiership player with Hawthorn, Darren Jarman was already one of the best players in the country when he returned to Adelaide to link up with his brother Andrew at the Crows. He made an immediate impact back in his home state and helped guide them into a first Grand Final in 1997 where, with the game in the balance, he steered them to a first AFL premiership. Having been swung into the forward line, Jarman slammed home a staggering five goals in the final quarter as he and Norm Smith medallist Andrew McLeod helped the Crows turn a 10-point lead at three-quarter time into a 31-point triumph.

Ted Whitten's final lap, 1995

There was barely a dry eye in the house before a 1995 State of Origin match when Bulldogs great Ted Whitten, who was battling terminal cancer, made his final lap at the MCG. Blinded due to complications from his illness, the man known as Mr Football was accompanied by his family for the emotional moment, before he passed away two months later.

1989 Grand Final

Rated by many as the best Grand Final ever, and possible the greatest VFL/AFL match in history, memories of the 1989 Grand Final was a very popular response. From Hawthorn's lightning start to Geelong's Ablett-inspired comeback, this match had everything from start to finish.

Wayne Harmes' tap, 1979 GF

Was it out of bounds? Collingwood fans still insist it was, but Carlton supporters couldn't care less about this iconic moment that helped them win the 1979 flag. Having booted the ball inside 50 in muddy conditions at the 'G, Wayne Harmes chased his own kick and dived full length as the ball approached the boundary line, slapping it towards goal for Ken Sheldon to slam it home from close range. It remains one of the most contentious umpiring decisions in the MCG's long history.