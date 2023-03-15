THE TOYOTA AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp.
Can the Blues get one over the Tigers in the season-opener? What about the Friday night clash when the Pies take on the Cats in a rematch of their epic qualifying final? Can Clarko and Ross lead their new teams to victories over the Perth-based sides? Are YOU brave enough to tip a round one stunner?
Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely round one winners.
Expert commentators Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd are also back to guide you on the path to tipping glory.
DAMIAN BARRETT
Carlton – 17 points
Geelong
West Coast
Port Adelaide
Melbourne
Sydney
Adelaide
Essendon
Fremantle
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Richmond – 11 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
SARAH BLACK
Carlton – 10 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
KANE CORNES
Richmond – four points
Geelong
West Coast
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Adelaide
Essendon
Fremantle
NAT EDWARDS
Carlton – eight points
Geelong
West Coast
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Hawthorn
Fremantle
JOSH GABELICH
Carlton – 10 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
MATTHEW LLOYD
Carlton – five points
Collingwood
West Coast
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
SARAH OLLE
Carlton – 13 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Carlton – 12 points
Geelong
West Coast
Brisbane
Melbourne
Sydney
Adelaide
Essendon
Fremantle
CALLUM TWOMEY
Richmond - 12 points
Collingwood
West Coast
Brisbane
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
MICHAEL WHITING
Richmond - 20 points
Geelong
North Melbourne
Brisbane
Melbourne
Gold Coast
Greater Western Sydney
Essendon
Fremantle
TOTALS
Richmond 4-7 Carlton
Geelong 9-2 Collingwood
North Melbourne 5-6 West Coast
Port Adelaide 1-10 Brisbane
Melbourne 11-0 Western Bulldogs
Gold Coast 3-8 Sydney
Greater Western Sydney 8-3 Adelaide
Hawthorn 1-10 Essendon
St Kilda 0-11 Fremantle