THE TOYOTA AFL Premiership Season is finally ready to blast off - and so is your tipping comp.

Can the Blues get one over the Tigers in the season-opener? What about the Friday night clash when the Pies take on the Cats in a rematch of their epic qualifying final? Can Clarko and Ross lead their new teams to victories over the Perth-based sides? Are YOU brave enough to tip a round one stunner?

Our gun reporters have been tracking the clubs throughout the off-season and they've made their call on the likely round one winners.

Expert commentators Kane Cornes and Matthew Lloyd are also back to guide you on the path to tipping glory.

Check out the R1 tips below, and don't forget to make your own call via the Official AFL Tipping App or, thanks to Virgin Australia, simply tap here and register your tips.

DAMIAN BARRETT

Carlton – 17 points

Geelong

West Coast

Port Adelaide

Melbourne

Sydney

Adelaide

Essendon

Fremantle

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Richmond – 11 points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Fremantle

SARAH BLACK

Carlton – 10 points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Fremantle

KANE CORNES

Richmond – four points

Geelong

West Coast

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Adelaide

Essendon

Fremantle

NAT EDWARDS

Carlton – eight points

Geelong

West Coast

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Hawthorn

Fremantle

JOSH GABELICH

Carlton – 10 points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Fremantle

MATTHEW LLOYD

Carlton – five points

Collingwood

West Coast

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Fremantle

SARAH OLLE

Carlton – 13 points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Fremantle

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Carlton – 12 points

Geelong

West Coast

Brisbane

Melbourne

Sydney

Adelaide

Essendon

Fremantle

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 12 points

Collingwood

West Coast

Brisbane

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Fremantle

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond - 20 points

Geelong

North Melbourne

Brisbane

Melbourne

Gold Coast

Greater Western Sydney

Essendon

Fremantle

TOTALS

Richmond 4-7 Carlton

Geelong 9-2 Collingwood

North Melbourne 5-6 West Coast

Port Adelaide 1-10 Brisbane

Melbourne 11-0 Western Bulldogs

Gold Coast 3-8 Sydney

Greater Western Sydney 8-3 Adelaide

Hawthorn 1-10 Essendon

St Kilda 0-11 Fremantle