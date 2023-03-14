TARRYN Thomas is set to take part in another VFL practice match against Williamstown on Saturday as North Melbourne continues to assess the troubled youngster's ongoing availability for senior football.

It's understood the Kangaroos will make a firmer decision on Thomas' AFL availability within the next week, but he will continue to build his match fitness through reserves practice matches after he returned to training earlier this month.

Speaking to AFL.com.au on Tuesday, North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson said the club would be guided by the outcomes of legal and AFL processes as it manages Thomas' situation, but said his on-field conditioning remains ongoing.

Thomas had stepped away from the club on February 2 after allegations emerged of threats of violence against women. In January, he was charged by police with a single count of threatening to distribute an intimate image.

He recently faced the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on two charges of violating a court order, but North Melbourne confirmed earlier this month that those charges had since been withdrawn.

Thomas subsequently returned to training while he continues to complete a respect and responsibility program, with Clarkson describing the situation as "a big learning curve for us all" at the football club.

"He's obviously back at the club now and training pretty hard. A big part of that training is actually doing some of the drills. He had to train on his own for about four weeks while that investigation was taking place. Now he's back within the walls of our footy club and out on the ground doing some training," Clarkson told AFL.com.au.

"He's still going through a process, which is with the law and it's also with the AFL Integrity Department. We'll be guided by the outcomes of those two bodies. But in terms of here, he needs to go through a process of what he committed to in terms of going through a program around respect and responsibility and identifying some things. A big learning curve for him has been a big learning curve for us all throughout this process.

"We've also got to tick some boxes in terms of match conditioning and getting him back doing the training, getting himself fit enough now to be able to play on a regular basis in the AFL season. That's the process for him right now."

Thomas made his on-field return in last Saturday's VFL practice match against Footscray, but limped from the ground in the game's dying stages after appearing to tweak his ankle in a marking contest.

Scans earlier this week cleared Thomas of any significant damage, with the Kangaroos confident he will get another VFL scratch match under his belt this weekend should he make it through main training on Thursday.

Clarkson revealed his belief that it would now be incumbent on the entire football club, not just the coaching staff, to mentor the 22-year-old through his next phase of his life and career.

"That's not just me, that's the whole environment. That's what we're talking about when we want to create a really good environment. A lot of these things that have transpired in Tarryn's life were before our watch here," Clarkson said.

"We've now got to put as good of an environment in place and build really strong relationships, so he develops really strong trust in the people here that he'll actually seek out our counsel at different stages to guide him in the right way. We've got a history of being able to do that pretty well over the long-term and we're hopeful that he'll be very similar in terms of seeking our guidance when he needs it.

"But some of that guidance comes from his teammates, some of it comes from the club and the personnel within the club, some of it comes from his family and his mentors away from the club.

"We're trying to help him and 44 of his teammates to be, first and foremost, the best citizens they can be. Hopefully, as a byproduct of that, they'll become really good footballers as well."