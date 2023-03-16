Michael Walters looks on during the R23 clash between Fremantle and GWS on August 20, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE veteran Michael Walters will return from an Achilles tendon injury via a WAFL practice game this weekend, with the Dockers opting not to rush the small forward back for Sunday's season-opener against St Kilda.

Walters will play limited minutes for Peel Thunder in Saturday's hitout against Subiaco, meaning he misses a chance to face off against former mentor Ross Lyon, in a selection call that could open the door for medium forward Sam Sturt to play his first game in almost two years.

Coach Justin Longmuir kept his selection cards close to his chest on Thursday but confirmed Sturt was in the mix after an impressive pre-season playing as a versatile forward who could rotate on the wing.

"He's a chance. We're really happy with his pre-season form and we seem to have unlocked the intensity required and the effort required," Longmuir said.

Sam Sturt runs towards goal during Fremantle's practice match against Port Adelaide at Fremantle Oval on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's been super, not just with ball in hand, but with his pressure and contest, so we'll have to wait and see.

"He (Walters) is still on a build and we want to make sure we get that right and not do anything silly and rush him in.

"He's a really important player for us and we want to make sure we're smart about it."

Sturt was part of a 26-man squad that trained on Thursday as the Dockers weigh up selection calls on every line before naming an extended squad on Thursday afternoon.

Wingmen Liam Henry and Ethan Hughes both trained, while Nathan O'Driscoll ran laps with Walters in a sign he would not be called on immediately after recovering from a hot spot in his foot.

Nathan Wilson was also part of the squad after an impressive pre-season that has seemingly left him battling with backman Brandon Walker for a spot in the Dockers' round one backline.

Nathan Wilson in action during the practice match between Fremantle and Port Adelaide at Fremantle Oval on March 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dockers will confront a St Kilda team that appears set on using a tagger in its midfield under new coach Lyon, with Jack Bytel handed the duties through the pre-season in the absence of Marcus Windhager.

Longmuir said the Dockers would be prepared for the pressure St Kilda applies, with the midfield group – including star onballer Andrew Brayshaw – growing used to the close attention in 2022.

"We've got flexibility throughout our midfield roles," Longmuir said.

"We've got full confidence in the workrate of our mids to be able to work really hard if they get tagged, and we've got real confidence they'll be able to work together as well to hopefully expose match-ups.

"It's not a new thing. We've practiced it over the pre-season, across our intraclubs, and in 18 on 18 [drills].

"It's something we came across quite a lot last year, so we're well prepared for it."

Young midfielders Neil Erasmus and Matthew Johnson are set to miss selection in round one and will continue to build their games with Peel Thunder after impressive pre-seasons.

While their absence was a reflection of the depth in Fremantle's midfield, Longmuir expected opportunities would come for the second-year pair this season.

"That doesn't change my long-term vision of the impact they can have for our club," the coach said.

"They'll go back and make sure they work on aspects of their game and continue to develop.

"They're only young in their football careers. There will be opportunities at the right time this year if they continue to improve."