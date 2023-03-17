Jeremy Howe and Tyson Stengle collide during the R1 match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG on March 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD defender Jeremy Howe was in agony as he was stretchered off the ground during the blockbuster against Geelong.

Howe had a horrifying collision with Geelong small forward Tyson Stengle in the third term of Friday night's eventful round one clash at the MCG.

Howe and Stengle contested a high ball and the Collingwood player flew into the air.

He landed heavily on his left arm and play was stopped for several minutes as he received medical attention.

Howe needed the so-called 'green whistle' for some acute pain relief.

Collingwood teammates ran over to him en masse as he was taken off the ground.

Collingwood players console their teammate Jeremy Howe during the R1 clash against Geelong at the MCG on March 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Stengle also had to leave the field from the impact of the collision.

The Magpies backman was the most concerning injury in a growing casualty list from the match.

Teammate Taylor Adams went off moments before Howe's incident with a foot problem, while Geelong vice-captain Tom Stewart was taken out of the game at quarter-time because of a knee injury.

Fellow Cats defender Sam De Koning also had to leave the field with a knee problem, but was able to return.