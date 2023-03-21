Will Brodie in action during the R1 match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE midfielder Will Brodie has signed a three-year contract extension that will tie him to the club until the end of 2026 after reinvigorating his career at the Dockers.

Brodie, who has quickly become a key member of the Dockers' engine room since crossing from Gold Coast at the end of 2021, was due to come out of contract at the end of this season.

The 24-year-old, who was recruited with pick No.9 in the 2016 NAB AFL Draft, said he wanted to return the faith Fremantle had put in him and keep improving at his second club.

Will Brodie evades Jack Steele during the R1 match between Fremantle and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"I'm pumped to be here for a bit longer and lock in, it's a pretty exciting time to be part of the group," Brodie said.

"I feel like I've been believed in and backed in. I've been given a role that suits my strengths and just continued to get better, working with the young guys here and the midfield unit.

"It's been a really good environment for me and I'm looking forward to what the future holds."

Brodie was part of a midfield group intent on responding to a disappointing round one loss to St Kilda, losing the clearances 37-28 despite ruckman Sean Darcy's hitout dominance (45-19).

DOCKER DILEMMAS The two worrying issues facing Fremantle

The team kicked just seven goals from 65 inside 50s, with the forwards and midfielders sharing responsibility for the disconnect between the two lines.

"We could have been better with our delivery and our stoppage work and contest work," Brodie said.

"We believe we weren't good enough at the contest and in our clearance and stoppage work. We were a bit on the back foot.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Highlights: St Kilda v Fremantle The Saints and Dockers clash in round one

"We'll stick to what we believe and our gameplan and structure. We've been working really hard over the pre-season and really refining a few things.

"We'll back ourselves in to bounce back and bring our best next week."

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

Brodie also backed former skipper Nat Fyfe to find his groove as a forward after going goalless against the Saints in a crowded tall forward line.

The Dockers' marking targets all failed to have an impact against a well-drilled St Kilda defence, but Brodie expected the dual Brownlow medallist to respond quickly.

"Fyfey has had a great pre-season block. He's in good form and we believe he'll bounce back. He's a superstar player as we know, so we back him in completely," he said.