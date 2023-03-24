Brodie Grundy (centre) battles with Darcy Fort (left) and Lachie Neale for the ball during round two, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has been dealt a blow before its blockbuster match against Brisbane, with All-Australian full-back Steven May a late scratching.

After missing the round one win over the Western Bulldogs with a hamstring injury, May was selected to face the Lions, but has not got up.

He has been replaced in the 22 by Adam Tomlinson.

Brisbane has no late changes to the originally selected team, with Dayne Zorko, Darragh Joyce and Darcy Fort the inclusions from the team that was soundly beaten by Port Adelaide last weekend.

Deven Robertson and Jake Melksham are the substitutions for the Lions and Demons respectively.

There's no love lost between the Lions and Dees, with some epic recent encounters setting the scene for another mouthwatering match-up.

The Demons will be out to seek some redemption after the Lions triumphed in a thrilling semi-final, sending the Dees packing from last season's finals in straight sets.

The Lions and the Demons' round one performances couldn't have been any different. While Melbourne got its season off to the best start possible with a dominant 50-point win over for the Western Bulldogs, the Lions were stunned by Port Adelaide in a shock 54-point loss.

The Dees have only strengthened, too, welcoming back Bayley Fritsch, Jack Viney and Steven May, although Kysaiah Pickett is out suspended.

Brisbane is boosted by the return of veteran Dayne Zorko, while Keidean Coleman is out due to concussion.

The match will be the first time the teams have squared off at the Gabba since round 23 last year, when tension boiled over in an incident involving Zorko and Harrison Petty.

Brisbane v Melbourne at the Gabba, 6.55pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Brisbane: Nil

Melbourne: Steven May replaced in selected side by Adam Tomlinson

SUBSTITUTES

Brisbane: Deven Robertson

Melbourne: Jake Melksham