IN THIS week's Nine Things We Learned, we discover the Swans are alright without Buddy, a tall Tiger has the goods, and the Saints of old are back under Ross.

Check out what we learned from round two of the 2023 season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More The 10: Round two's best moments Watch the best highlights from an eventful round of footy

1. Docker doubts start in midfield

Credit firstly has to go to star onballer Luke Davies-Uniacke and a North Melbourne team that proved round one was no fluke. But as exciting as the signs were for Alastair Clarkson's team on Saturday evening, they were equally concerning for Justin Longmuir's midfield. The Kangaroos dominated clearances (30-45) and centre clearances (8-16) at Optus Stadium, with the Dockers unable to match the dynamic movement of Davies-Uniacke and Cam Zurhaar. There is significant talent in the Freo midfield, but the mix right now looks to lack pace and the ability to break a tackle and drive out the front of a stoppage in the manner of Davies-Uniacke. The group has not performed to the sum of its parts in the opening two rounds, and a response in Sunday's Western Derby is needed. – Nathan Schmook

BARRETT A grudge match to savour, and how the AFL missed a trick

Dockers players after North Melbourne's win over Fremantle in R2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

2. Langford is one of Essendon's most important players

Kyle Langford's versatility in the face of Bomber injuries has meant his stocks have risen significantly after he played key roles both in defence and up forward in the past two weeks. Having spent 14 weeks on the sidelines with a serious hamstring injury last year, the 26-year-old has produced two standout performances, recording 22 disposals and 10 marks against Hawthorn in the opening round, and kicking five goals from 14 touches against Gold Coast. His latter performance was particularly crucial given Sam Weideman was a late withdrawal, joining Peter Wright, Jake Stringer and Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti on the sidelines. Coach Brad Scott indicated the pre-season plan was to play Langford in defence, but that may have already been turned on its head after just two rounds – Sarah Black

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Langford's high-five outing ends up burning Suns Kyle Langford passes with flying colours in a deep forward role, notching an impressive bag of five goals

3. Ginnivan will have to wait

Jack Ginnivan, Collingwood's second leading goalkicker last year with 40, will be available for the Friday night blockbuster against Richmond, but it's likely he'll need to bide his time in the VFL given the Magpies' forward line is purring in his absence. The Pies have booted a total of 40 goals to start the season and had 13 different goalkickers in their Port demolition on Saturday, meaning Ginnivan's drugs ban might cost him more than just the two games. Collingwood had remarkable efficiency inside 50 against the Power, led by livewire forwards Jamie Elliott (two goals and 10 score involvements), Bobby Hill (one goal and two assists) and Beau McCreery (two goals and four tackles), meaning there's likely not space for Ginnivan at this stage. - Ben Somerford

Jack Ginnivan is seen during the R1 match between Collingwood and Geelong at the MCG on March 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

4. The Swans are ready for the post-Buddy era

With Lance Franklin out through suspension against his former side, Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey had their chance and they stepped up in a big way. Albeit against an inexperienced Hawthorn defence, McDonald (five goals) and Amartey (four) combined for nine majors in a dominant display at the SCG. The highly rated McDonald is still only 20 and Amartey is just 23 and has played only 14 AFL games, but both look capable. Isaac Heeney is still only 26 and Hayden McLean, 24, is another who can play a role up forward. This year is set to be the last of Franklin's illustrious career and while the all-time great is irreplaceable, the Swans look to have some pretty good options in reserve. Having been linked to Carlton tall Tom De Koning, it'd be comforting for the Swans to know that even if they fail to sign the young Blue, they'll be in good hands. – Dejan Kalinic

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Sharpshooter McDonald claims five remarkable goals Logan McDonald dominates the scoreboard in the absence of Lance Franklin, as the Swans cruise past the Hawks

5. This Carlton veteran is not done yet

Ed Curnow didn't manage a single game last year due to knee, calf and hamstring issues and, out of contract and 32 years old, it looked like his time at Carlton might be up. But it wasn't. The Blues signed him for one more year, adding him to the rookie list, and the oldest player at Princes Park (he's now 33) has quickly shown he still has more to offer at AFL level. Michael Voss picked him in round one after a strong summer and on Thursday night he was rewarded. While it was all about the other Curnow – Charlie booted five goals in a stunning display – Ed executed a role on Cam Guthrie at times and made a strong contribution in midfield, especially in the last quarter. The veteran collected 10 of his 26 disposals and four of his six clearances in the final term, finishing with 12 contested possessions, eight tackles and a goal. If you were surprised Curnow was included in round one, don't be surprised if he plays every week from now on. – Josh Gabelich

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Ed elation as veteran gets surrounded Carlton surrounds workhorse midfielder Ed Curnow after a long-awaited major

6. Tall Tiger is ready for Friday night lights

At 206cm, it's impossible to miss Richmond youngster Samson Ryan. He's played just AFL two games, but the 22-year-old is one to watch ahead of the round three blockbuster against Collingwood at the MCG. Ryan was a vital cog in the Tigers' triple-threat forward line alongside Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt in their 32-point win over Adelaide on Saturday, booting three goals and stretching an under-sized Crows defence. The 40th overall pick in the 2020 national draft, Ryan debuted in 2021 but spent last year honing his craft in the VFL. That development appears to have paid off for the forward/ruck as he gives the Tigers more flexibility in attack and takes some of the load off co-captain Toby Nankervis in the middle. - Lee Gaskin

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Ryan's double delight gives Tigers the early edge Samson Ryan ends the first term with two goals from as many kicks to lead his side to an opening quarter lead

7. The Eagles still have a high gear in them

It had been more than two-and-a-half years since West Coast had kicked eight goals in a quarter, and they simply did not look capable of such a thing after round one. But in an electric second term against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday, the Eagles showed that their best can still be devastating. They dominated clearances (14-9), moved the ball with intent, and pressed up defensively to turn the ball over in good areas and create repeat forward entries (18-9). It looked like a winning style, and we haven't been able to say that about West Coast for quite some time. The last time the Eagles had such an emphatic quarter was in round 16, 2019 when they kicked 8.2 to 0.5 in the second term of a 91-point win. The opponent? Fremantle, who await on Sunday in a Western Derby that has plenty at stake. – Nathan Schmook

Jake Waterman celebrates a goal during the round two clash between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Optus Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

8. Zorko doesn't need the captaincy to lead

Dayne Zorko turned 34 in February and stood down as Brisbane's captain days later after five seasons at the helm, but Friday night showed just why he is still one of the most important players on the Lions' list as they push for an elusive flag. After being out-worked and out-enthused by Port Adelaide six days earlier, Zorko was the perfect man to return from a lengthy hamstring problem against Melbourne, bringing all the energy and speed that has characterised his 230-game career. Despite being subbed off early in the final term as a precaution, Zorko amassed 22 disposals, kicked two team-lifting goals and dished out two direct assists. His ability to defensively pressure as a half-forward and be so influential with the ball is just what Brisbane needs. – Michael Whiting

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Learn More Zipping Zorko finishes end-to-end magic for Lions Brisbane continues to march away after Dayne Zorko completes a stunning team goal

9. The Saints are already playing the Ross way

There have been some high expectations on St Kilda in recent seasons but often, when opposition teams get on a run, the Saints have gone missing. When Ross Lyon returned to Moorabbin, it was no surprise he prioritised adding pressure – and lots of it – to St Kilda's gameplan, but such a change in style doesn't happen overnight. Or does it? The Saints cranked the pressure up to 11 early on Saturday night, caging their opponents in before they could think, let alone act. It was at a level that couldn't be sustained throughout as the Bulldogs fought their way back, but it was more than enough for the Saints to stretch away and secure a second win to start the season. If this is the change Ross can get from his players at the start of the year, wait until it becomes second nature. – Howard Kimber