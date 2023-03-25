COLLINGWOOD again showed it will be a force to be reckoned with in 2023 with an impressive 71-point win over Port Adelaide on Saturday.
The Pies put on a show in the first half before recording a 21.9 (135) to 9.10 (64) victory over the Power at the MCG.
The 13-goal opening half helped the Pies to a 49-point lead and they closed out a second strong win in as many games after beating Geelong in round one.
Even with an early tag, Port was unable to slow down Nick Daicos (32 disposals and two goals), while his brother Josh (26 and two) also starred and Darcy Cameron (18 disposals, 29 hitouts) impressed.
Charlie Dixon kicked three goals for the Power after looking threatening early and Sam Powell-Pepper (21 disposals) worked hard.
COLLINGWOOD 7.2 13.5 15.7 21.9 (135)
PORT ADELAIDE 3.3 5.4 8.7 9.10 (64)
GOALS
Collingwood: Mihocek 3, McCreery 2, Elliott 2, J.Daicos 2, Adams 2, N.Daicos 2, Sidebottom, Mitchell, McStay, McInnes, Hoskin-Elliott, Hill, De Goey, Cox
Port Adelaide: Dixon 3, Marshall 2, Rozee, Georgiades, Farrell, Fantasia