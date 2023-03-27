The AFL is pleased to announce Rounds One and Two of the 2023 Toyota AFL Premiership Season represents the best-ever attendance after two rounds in AFL history.

A huge 765,789 fans have attended matches across the opening two rounds combined.

In Round One, 392,248 fans attended matches, delivering the third highest attended round of all-time, with games at the MCG (four), Marvel Stadium (two), Adelaide Oval (one), GIANTS Stadium (one) and Heritage Bank Stadium (one) on the Gold Coast.

In the recently completed Round Two, 373,541 fans attended, making it the highest ever Round Two attendance of all-time and the eight highest attended round ever. Games were played at MCG (three), Marvel Stadium (two), Optus Stadium (two), GABBA (one) and the SCG (one).

The combination of the first two rounds eclipsed the previous best mark of 725,010 fans across the opening two rounds of the 2019 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

Top 5 opening two rounds combined all-time

2023 – 765,789 (Rd 1 392,248, Rd 2 373,541) 2019 – 725,010 (Rd 1 380,789, Rd 2 344,331) 2017 - 722,443 (Rd 1 400,401, Rd 2 322,042) 2013 - 716,603 (Rd 1 365,867, Rd 2 350,736) 2018 - 715,094 (Rd 1 375,564, Rd 2 339,530)

Average attendance across the opening 18 matches is 42,543 fans a game and both rounds this season now sit among the best-eight attended rounds in AFL history.

Top 8 attended rounds all-time

Rd 1 2017 - 400,401 Rd 3 2018 - 393,537 Rd 1 2023 – 392,248 Rd 5 2017 - 391,980 Rd 5 2018 - 381,880 Rd 1 2019 – 380,789 Rd 1 2018 – 375,564 Rd 2 2023 – 373,541

"The opening two rounds have had it all, electrifying individual and team performances, tight finishes, a number of clubs jumping up the ladder and some of the best footy we have seen played in recent memory,” AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan said.



"To all the supporters across the country who attended a match or have watched the broadcast, we say thank you, you are the heartbeat of our game, and we look forward to seeing you at the footy in Round Three.”



Round Three is filled with high drawing matches, including one of the biggest home and away matches of the season and 87,000 forecast to attend Collingwood vs Richmond at the MCG on Friday night.



St Kilda’s 150th Anniversary match vs Essendon, with both clubs undefeated, has 50,000 plus expected at the MCG on Saturday night, along with the Showdown in Adelaide, also on Saturday night. The Showdown should draw at least 47,000 fans while the round will be concluded on Sunday with the Derby at Optus Stadium in Perth and a crowd around 51,000 forecast for that game.

Top 10 attended matches across opening two rounds of 2023