ON FRIDAY night, Damien Hardwick will notch up his 300th game as Richmond coach.

Comfortably the Tigers' longest-serving senior coach (52 ahead of Tom Hafey), Hardwick's longevity is particularly impressive considering the chaos that preceded his appointment. Terry Wallace lasted 99 matches, with Danny Frawley (113), Jeff Gieschen (49), Robert Walls (39) and Allan Jeans (22) dating back over the last 30 years.

Of Hardwick's 299 games, Richmond has won 168 regular season matches and finals, losing 125 and drawing an unusually high six.

It gives Hardwick a winning percentage of 57.19, having taken over the reins in 2010 and winning three flags over his 13-and-a-bit seasons.

For the sake of getting a good spread across Hardwick's time in charge, the three premiership wins haven't been included in the top 10 chronological list (but if you wanted an opinion, '17 > '20 > '19).

Damien Hardwick and Trent Cotchin lift up the Premiership Cup after Richmond won the 2017 Toyota AFL Grand Final against Adelaide at the MCG on September 30, 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

First win: Rd 10, 2010 v Port Adelaide

It took Hardwick a long 10 weeks to notch his first AFL victory, a year in which some bookmakers paid out the Tigers for the wooden spoon in the first half of the season (they finished second-last). In miserable weather at Football Park against an eighth-placed Port Adelaide, Richmond cruised home to a 47-point win, holding the Power to 1.9 after the first break. Tackle pressure was key, with Angus Graham and Shane Tuck laying 14 each, and the team setting a then-record with 142. Jack Riewoldt booted five goals, while Robbie Nahas and Ben Nason combined for another five. A youngster by the name of Dustin Martin was named Rising Star for the round.

Jack Riewoldt and Ben Griffiths celebrate Richmond's round 10 victory over Port Adelaide at AAMI Stadium on May 29, 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

Marquee match magic: Rd 9, 2011 v Essendon

The first big match won under Hardwick was the 2011 Dreamtime clash, with over 80,000 filling the stands of the MCG. After a close first half, the Tigers shot out to a 22-point lead at the final change. The Bombers threatened late, but Richmond showed maturity and grit to hang on to a 16-point victory, sealed with a Ty Vickery goal. Brett Deledio recorded 34 disposals, Trent Cotchin had 29 and eight clearances, Daniel Jackson was busy with 10 tackles, and Riewoldt and Vickery combined for seven goals.

Damien Hardwick is congratulated by James Hird after Richmond's win over Essendon at the MCG in round nine at the MCG on May 21, 2011.

Finally, finals time: Rd 19, 2013 v Hawthorn

Richmond all but assured itself of a breakthrough finals berth – the first in 12 years – with a shock 41-point win over ladder-leaders Hawthorn. The Tigers had the wood over the Hawks for most of the latter's successful period, but this was one of the more crucial victories. Again in soggy conditions, the Tigers kicked six goals in the opening quarter, were blanketed in the second, before adding another 10 in the second half to the Hawks' three. Trent Cotchin had 34 disposals and nine clearances, a 23-year-old Alex Rance held Lance Franklin to one goal after eight the week prior, and Riewoldt kicked three.

The comeback completed: Rd 23, 2014 v Sydney

At the end of round 14, a loss to Sydney saw Richmond sit two spots from last in the depths of winter. After a stirring breakthrough finals qualification in 2013, nothing had gone to plan. But things began to turn in what Hardwick termed "big boy month", and the Tigers recorded an astonishing nine straight victories to scrape into the top eight (the less said about the actual final against Port Adelaide, the better). The Swans closed to trail by just two points at the 21-minute mark, before Brandon Ellis laid a desperate tackle on Adam Goodes, streaming into goal. Martin (who else?) saw the Tigers home, while Deledio kicked three from his 29.

The real deal Tigers? Rd 18, 2015 v Hawthorn

History will show Richmond finished fifth and crashed to an elimination final loss against North Melbourne, but at the time, this was the win that showed anything was possible for the 2015 Tiges. Hawthorn was coming off eight straight wins, and Richmond had just fallen short of ladder-leaders Fremantle, and Hardwick harnessed the frustration into a pressured and manic game, a foreshadowing of what was to come in 2017. Deledio kicked four in the 18-point win, Anthony Miles notched up 30 disposals and Ivan Maric controlled the ruck.

Bananas: Rd 8, 2016 v Sydney

In hindsight (and arguably at the time) a rare shining light in the miserable 2016 season – Sam Lloyd's after-the-siren winner at the MCG, drawing forth the now-iconic call from commentator Brian Taylor that fans had "gone bananas at the 'G!". What's forgotten is the lead-in to the winner. Three goals adrift at three-quarter time, Lloyd, Ben Griffiths and Daniel Rioli combined for the first five majors, before Sydney responded with four of their own. Griffiths' third got the Tigers within five points before the match-winner. Deledio racked up 34 disposals, Miles had 10 clearances and Shaun Hampson carried the ruck load.

It's Towna time: Rd 22, 2017 v Fremantle

For many fans, this match signified the start of the most blistering block of Richmond footy in living memory. The party started here. Jacob Townsend – traditionally a dour but tenacious VFL midfielder – came in for his first match of the season, and booted an incredible six goals. With Riewoldt playing the sole tall in attack and Shaun Grigg as second ruck, Townsend, Kane Lambert and Dan Butler feasted in the 104-point thumping. Martin and Grigg had 36 each, Brandon Ellis a lazy 33 and the Tigers jumped into the top four.

Cats, finals, banished: Qualifying final, 2017 v Geelong

The 2017 qualifying final saw a combination that had long haunted Richmond – Geelong, and finals. In their previous 21 matches against the Cats, the Tigers had won just one game, back in 2006, and their last finals victory had come in 2001. But the moment the Cats entered the MCG to a hail of boos at their own home game, the Tigers were on the front foot. It was an incredibly tense and defensive first half, with a 16-25 scoreline Richmond's way, but the shackles fell loose in a joyful last quarter, blowing out to a 51-point win. Dion Prestia had 31 disposals, Martin 28, while Nick Vlastuin patrolled the half-back line.

Captain Shedda: Rd 4, 2019 v Port Adelaide

One by one, Richmond's stars fell to injury over the week leading into this match at Adelaide Oval. It marked the first time under Hardwick the Tigers would be without all of Cotchin, Martin, Riewoldt and Rance – as well as Jayden Short and Bachar Houli – and shiny recruit Tom Lynch (six goals) rose to the challenge. Debutant Jack Ross was outstanding, fourth-gamer Liam Baker rose to the occasion, Shai Bolton (10 games) hinted at his potential, and Sydney Stack thrived in his second match. With the entire leadership group sidelined, Shane Edwards took the reins, and Dylan Grimes earned the extremely rare key defender-three Brownlow votes.

Wild West ride: Rd 22, 2019 v West Coast

Under a rare blue August sky at the MCG, West Coast looked every inch of the reigning premier, racing out to a five-goal lead at the first break with some scintillating footy. Bit by bit, the Tigers began to turn the tide, and the weather broke at half-time, transforming the game. There were nine goals kicked between the two top-four aspirants in the final quarter, with Riewoldt producing the sealer nearly seven minutes before the siren. Martin (35) was superb, Houli (34) a guiding presence off half-back, and Lynch kicked three.

Honourable mentions:

Round 14, 2010 v Sydney

Round 10, 2012 v St Kilda

Round 21, 2014 v Adelaide

Round seven, 2015 v Collingwood

Round 10, 2015 v Fremantle

Round 20, 2016 v Collingwood

Round three, 2017 v West Coast

Round five, 2017 v Melbourne (Anzac Eve)

Preliminary final, 2019 v Geelong

Preliminary final, 2020 v Port Adelaide