WHO IS a chance to play in round four?

In this week's In the Mix we find the players who are giving their selectors plenty of food for thought.

Who's going out, who's sore, who is under the pump? Our reporters attempt to pick all the R4 ins and outs. Check it out.

Suspended forward Luke Pedlar will need to be replaced, with round three substitute Chayce Jones a candidate to step into the 22 given his versatility and impressive performance when entering the Showdown. There is also doubt over midfielder Sam Berry, opening the door for an immediate return for midfielder Harry Schoenberg, who had a game-high 34 disposals in the SANFL, as well as three goals, eight clearances and eight inside 50s. Matt Crouch returned from a leg injury and had 29 disposals and six clearances, with defender Andrew McPherson also impressive. Everything will need to go right for Darcy Fogarty to return from a knee injury this week. – Nathan Schmook

R3 sub: Chayce Jones (replaced Sam Berry)

After missing the round three loss to the Western Bulldogs with a quad injury, Daniel Rich would appear to be available and likely come straight back into the 22. Deven Robertson was terrific in the VFL and could be considered if the Lions want some more defensive intent when they face Collingwood on Thursday night, while Darcy Fort has been used as a second ruckman in recent weeks – a position that could be redundant with the Magpies unable to field even one recognised ruck. James Tunstill also impressed in the VFL.

R3 sub: Noah Answerth (replaced Darcy Fort)

Daniel Rich celebrates Brisbane's semi-final win over Melbourne on September 9, 2022. Picture: Getty Images

The Blues will be forced into a couple of changes, with Matt Owies hurting his hamstring in the early stages of last week's win over the Giants and with Blake Acres suspended for round four. Lochie O'Brien has been the sub in each of the team's first three games and would be a natural wing replacement for Acres, while Matt Kennedy is a chance to return from a calf injury and could be the man to come in for Owies. The versatile Jack Martin is recovering from his own calf complaint and could be another option, while Paddy Dow was again strong at VFL level and finished with 28 disposals last weekend. - Riley Beveridge

R3 sub: Lochie O’Brien (replaced Matt Owies)

Matt Kennedy in action during the round two clash between Carlton and Geelong at the MCG on March 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Craig McRae has a ruck problem with Darcy Cameron sidelined for a couple of months, but the Magpies coach ruled out Oscar Steene for a debut on Monday. With Dan McStay and Ash Johnson expected to share the ruck duties, Reef McInnes could return to the 23 after kicking three goals in the VFL on Saturday night, following a return to the reserves after two games as sub. Jack Ginnivan is also in contention after kicking two goals from 13 touches in his first game of the year. Trent Bianco amassed 32 touches to keep pressing for a recall after being an emergency last Friday night. SSP signing Oleg Markov impressed against Port Melbourne with 25 disposals and eight marks, while Tom Wilson kicked three more goals to continue his good early-season form. Collingwood's first two picks from last November – Ed Allan and Jakob Ryan – have thrown their hats in the ring after performances that suggest they are ready when the time is right. - Josh Gabelich

R3 sub: Josh Carmichael (replaced Darcy Cameron)

The Bombers have some decisions to make on the back of a disappointing loss to the Saints in round three. Harrison Jones (11 disposals and four marks) was substituted in the third quarter, with Nick Hind (13 touches) having an impact as his replacement. Sam Weideman (11) also had a limited impact and Jake Stringer (eight, one goal) was quiet on return, while Dyson Heppell (16) had a mixed outing. Brandon Zerk-Thatcher could be back from injury and Andrew Phillips may be considered again to support Sam Draper. Patrick Voss continued to push his case for a debut with four goals in the VFL, backing up his bag of five in the opening round, while Will Snelling (19 disposals, 10 tackles) was lively. Ben Hobbs starred in the VFL in round one but was sidelined on the weekend due to an ankle injury. – Dejan Kalinic



R3 sub: Nick Hind (replaced Harrison Jones)

Brandon Zerk-Thatcher is seen after the R2 match between Essendon and Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on March 26, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Dual Brownlow medallist Nat Fyfe has been ruled out this week with his plantar fascia injury, leaving the Dockers to look elsewhere if they want to change their structure in attack where key target Matt Taberner has so far struggled for form. Sam Sturt and Josh Treacy remain options, but the Dockers are just as likely to back Taberner in the hope he gets back to his best. With Heath Chapman sidelined with a calf injury, redeploying Ethan Hughes from the wing to defence, where he is a reliable option, would make sense. That would open room in the midfield for Matthew Johnson, who was terrific when injected into the Derby as the substitute. Neil Erasmus and Will Brodie are also available if there are multiple midfield changes. – Nathan Schmook

R3 sub: Matthew Johnson (replaced Heath Chapman)

Nat Fyfe in action during the round one clash between St Kilda and Fremantle at Marvel Stadium on March 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

The Cats are 0-3 but they don't have too many players at the lower level pushing for spots in Chris Scott's side right now. Jake Kolodjashnij returned from concussion via the VFL and should be considered to return on Easter Monday. Sam De Koning copped a head knock and could miss the clash against Hawthorn. Mitch Duncan is a chance to return from the pre-season calf injury that has delayed his start to 2023. Brandan Parfitt has fallen out of favour early in 2023 but produced a strong showing in the reserves' 107-point loss to Gold Coast, collecting 25 touches and laying 11 tackles. Rhys Stanley could be available after missing the game against the Suns, while Cooper Whyte could also be considered after being squeezed out of the 23. Sam Simpson banked another game at VFL level and is another option the Cats could reconsider as they look to resurrect an early-season form slump. - Josh Gabelich

R3 sub: Gary Rohan (replaced Sam De Koning)

Rhys Stanley receives attention after a ruck contest during the R2 match between Geelong and Carlton at the MCG on March 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

With Sam Flanders expected to miss Saturday night's match against St Kilda with a knee injury, Stuart Dew will need at least one change to the team that beat Geelong. And he has a stack of options. Brayden Fiorini kicked three goals from 25 disposals in the VFL, while No.6 draft pick Bailey Humphrey could also be in line for a debut. Reliable small defender Sean Lemmens has played one match at the lower level after overcoming a calf injury and could be considered, while Charlie Constable (30 disposals) handled his demotion well.



R3 sub: Alex Sexton (replaced Sam Flanders)

As good as it gets from Bailey Humphrey!



Last year's No.6 pick launches a bomb for the @GoldCoastSUNS



Catch all the Smithy’s #VFL action live and free: https://t.co/3V9lTkTeJk pic.twitter.com/0g2iXKHkD3 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) April 2, 2023

Is this the week for No.1 pick Aaron Cadman? The key forward looks primed for an AFL debut after three goals in the reserves last week, especially given the senior side struggled in attack and managed just nine majors in total against the Blues. Fellow first-year forward Max Gruzewski also kicked four goals at VFL level, but might need a few more weeks after recovering from an off-season knee injury. Running defender Josh Fahey is another staking his claim for a debut, racking up 42 disposals and 12 marks in the VFL. Veteran defender Phil Davis has recovered from an ankle injury and is closing on a comeback, while Xavier O'Halloran will return from a quad problem this week but will likely do so through the VFL. - Riley Beveridge

R3 sub: Conor Stone (replaced Cooper Hamilton)

Hawthorn secured its first points of the season at the weekend and could regain Chad Wingard for the Easter Monday blockbuster against Geelong. Box Hill had the bye last weekend so Sam Mitchell might not make too many changes after dropping James Blanck, Jacob Koschitzke and Lachie Bramble last week. Denver Grainger-Barras has been hunting a senior recall, while Ned Long has been around the mark across the early part of 2023. - Josh Gabelich

R3 sub: Lachie Bramble (replaced Finn Maginness)

Chad Wingard in action during the R1 match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG on March 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite being subbed out of last week’s game with a back issue, Ben Brown is expected to line-up against the Eagles. Debutant Jacob van Rooyen was more than impressive in his first hitout and will hold his spot, meaning Tom McDonald’s two goals from 20 touches and 11 marks in the VFL probably wasn't enough to see him break back into the side. That is, unless the Dees opt to swing Harrison Petty – who was a surprise, albeit inspired, choice as a deep forward against the Swans – back to defence. Dropped for the returning Steven May, defender Adam Tomlinson starred at the lower level with 33 disposals and 13 marks and could make his way back into the line-up if the Demons opt for a taller defensive combo this week. - Alison O'Connor

R3 sub: Jake Melksham (replaced Ben Brown)

The Kangaroos should get some much-needed midfield support, with Jy Simpkin back from suspension and with Luke Davies-Uniacke expected to recover from a minor calf complaint. However, key defender Griffin Logue is suspended while Ben McKay won't return in time from a foot problem. It will give the Kangas a headache down back ahead of a meeting with the last two Coleman Medal winners in Charlie Curnow and Harry McKay. Expect the Curnow match-up to be given to Aidan Bonar, who is likely to return to the side after 17 disposals and eight marks at VFL level last week. He looms as the most likely replacement for Logue, with Kallan Dawson also earmarked as a potential inclusion. Darcy Tucker should be in the starting 22 after an impressive cameo as the sub last week. Last year's No.4 pick George Wardlaw continues to close on an AFL debut, impressing again in his ongoing conditioning block with 24 disposals at VFL level last Saturday. - Riley Beveridge

R3 sub: Darcy Tucker (replaced Hugh Greenwood)

Port's defensive stocks could be set for a boost with veteran Trent McKenzie in the frame for a recall after missing the past two matches with an ankle problem. McKenzie was terrific against Brisbane in the opening round and needs to get through training this week to put his hand up to face Sydney on Saturday night. Former first round draft pick Josh Sinn was solid in a heavy SANFL defeat against Adelaide, while dropped forward Mitch Georgiades kicked one goal at the lower level.



R3 sub: Orazio Fantasia (replaced Xavier Duursma)

Trent McKenzie in action in the round one clash between Port Adelaide and Brisbane at Adelaide Oval on March 18, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Dustin Martin (hamstring) and Jacob Hopper (knee) will come back into the side after a week off, but Damien Hardwick has a difficult decision to make around Noah Cumberland, who was a significant spark in the second half as sub. Hardwick has previously said Cumberland and Martin are playing the same role in the structure of the side. Judson Clarke may be the unlucky one to make way for Hopper after fellow inclusion Jack Ross racked up 23 touches. Robbie Tarrant played VFL last week in his return from a hip injury, but Tylar Young played fairly well against Collingwood, while Hugo Ralphsmith had come in for the suspended Nathan Broad and could be an out if the Tigers want Tarrant against the tall Dogs.

R3 medical sub: Noah Cumberland (replaced Samson Ryan)

Dustin Martin and Jacob Hopper during Richmond's match against Adelaide in R3, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Bytel couldn't have done much more to push for a return, amassing 35 touches, 10 clearances and two goals against Essendon, after being named as an emergency. Young ruckman Max Heath booted five goals from 10 disposals and 23 hitouts to remind the coaching staff of his quality, as he continues to hunt a debut. Tom Campbell was in the squad against Essendon and then fired for Sandringham on Sunday with 37 hitouts and 20 disposals at Trevor Barker Oval. Jack Peris kicked three goals against the Bombers. With Jimmy Webster set for a stint on the sidelines after fracturing his cheekbone, Ben Paton could come into the 22 to face Gold Coast on Saturday night. Mason Wood missed the final stages of Saturday night’s win with a shoulder issue but has been cleared of serious injury and could be available this weekend.- Josh Gabelich

R3 sub: Ben Paton (replaced Zaine Cordy)

The Swans may be tempted to ring the changes after they were thumped in the contest by Melbourne, but their injury toll leaves them without many obvious options. Tom Hickey, Sam Reid, Robbie Fox and Ryan Clarke – who all played in the Grand Final last year – remain sidelined, although Angus Sheldrick continued his red-hot form in the VFL (34 disposals and nine clearances) and is pushing hard for a senior spot. Matt Roberts, the sub in each of the first three rounds, is also short of game time and may get a chance. Harry Cunningham had minimal impact against the Dees despite a solid start to the season, while Dylan Stephens, who was subbed out on Sunday, could also be vulnerable. – Martin Smith

R2 sub: Matt Roberts (replaced Dylan Stephens)

Tom Hickey pictured at Sydney training on March 29, 2023. Picture: Phil Hillyard

There remains hope that star midfielder Elliot Yeo can return from a calf injury after training on Tuesday and counter the cluster of injuries West Coast suffered in round three, with up to seven changes possible. Established defender Josh Rotham is also available after recovering from a broken arm, while speedster Jack Petruccelle can be called on. Beyond that, the Eagles are calling on their youth, with Brady Hough a likely inclusion, either on the wing or at half-back, and draftee Elijah Hewett likely for more game time after back-to-back games as the substitute. Midfielders Jai Culley, Connor West, Xavier O'Neill and Greg Clark are all pushing for call-ups, while the club will assess tall defender Harry Edwards' fitness after a training mishap. – Nathan Schmook

R3 sub: Elijah Hewett (replaced Luke Shuey)

The Western Bulldogs steadied the ship last Thursday night and will have some options at selection this week. Taylor Duryea is available for selection after missing the win over Brisbane due to illness. Luke Beveridge opted to send Ryan Gardner back through the VFL rather than straight into the AFL side. Alex Keath and Josh Bruce might have done enough to ensure the key defender remains there for another week. Sam Darcy responded after being dropped with three first-quarter goals in the VFL, finishing with 18 disposals, 10 hitouts and six marks. Rhylee West also made a statement after being axed, kicking three of his own to go with 18 touches and four tackles, while Mitch Hannan kicked two goals. - Josh Gabelich

R3 sub: Robbie McComb (replaced Rory Lobb)